Hundreds of supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil’s parliament, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday. Protesters broke through police cordons, set off heavy fireworks and threw iron bars and other heavy objects at officers. The police have now turned out with special units to remove the demonstrators from the buildings.

