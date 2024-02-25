Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/25/2024 – 15:10

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are holding a demonstration this Sunday, 25th, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, in defense of the former president, who is being investigated by the Federal Police (PF) for an alleged attempted coup d'état. The protesters went to the event dressed in green and yellow and with Brazilian and Israeli flags. Unlike other Bolsonarist demonstrations, banners and posters attacking the Federal Supreme Court (STF) were not identified by the report.

Despite sparing criticism of the Supreme Court, the protesters shouted calling for the impeachment of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). This week, Bolsonaro parliamentarians filed a request for impeachment against the current president, after he compared the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip to the Holocaust. At around 2:30 pm, the demonstration was already attended by dozens of Bolsonaro deputies.

The demonstration in Paulista is supported by the evangelical pastor Silas Malafaia, who estimated on Friday (23) that he would spend between R$90,000 and R$100,000 to cover the entire structure of the event, such as supplying water, installing fences and transmission over the internet – there are private security guards, but the Military Police are also present on site. Malafaia rented two electric trios that are arranged in an “L”: a larger one, where Bolsonaro and his most important allies are, from where the speeches are made, and a second vehicle, without a sound structure, to house the other guests, photographers and cameramen. .

Present are governors Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP), with whom Bolsonaro stayed in the capital of São Paulo, Ronaldo Caiado (União-GO), and Jorginho Mello (PL-SC), as well as senators, federal and state deputies from several states Brazilians. The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (PL-SP), is also on site.

O Estadão identified the organization of caravans leaving from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso and the Federal District. The former president discouraged demonstrations throughout Brazil and asked his supporters to concentrate on Avenida Paulista in an attempt to demonstrate as much popular support as possible.

Bolsonaro asked protesters to use the colors green and yellow and not to carry signs against the Federal Supreme Court (STF) or other institutions. In addition to the concern about possible legal consequences, it is an attempt to maintain the focus of the demonstration as a response to the legal attacks against the former president, who considers himself persecuted by the STF and the Federal Police.

The act was called by Bolsonaro himself four days after he was the target of operation Tempus Veritatis (the moment of truth, in Portuguese) on February 8. The PF is investigating an alleged attempted coup d'état in Brazil before and after the 2022 election. The former president had his passport confiscated and four of his former advisors were preventively arrested.

Bolsonaro gave a statement about the case on Thursday, 22, but remained silent. The ex-president's defense even unsuccessfully requested the postponement of the testimony on the grounds that they did not have access to the full process and the testimony of former aide-de-camp Mauro Cid. The PF operation was based on materials made available by him, such as messages exchanged with allies of the former president and the video of a ministerial meeting in July 2022.

Based on the content found on Cid's cell phone, the PF states that Bolsonaro participated in the drafting of a decree that provided for the holding of new elections and the arrest of authorities, such as STF ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Gilmar Mendes and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). At the suggestion of the former Chief Executive, the document was modified and only Moraes' arrest was maintained. The decree never came into force.

In the video found on the former aide-de-camp's computer, the former chief minister of the Institutional Security Office, Augusto Heleno, states that “if we have to turn the tables, it will be before the elections”. He was also targeted by Tempus Veritatis alongside former ministers Braga Netto, Anderson Torres, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, the former Navy commander, Almir Garnier Santos, and the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, who was arrested in the act by possession of a firearm for which he did not have authorization. In total, 23 people gave testimony simultaneously to Bolsonaro's on Thursday. Unlike the others, Torres and Valdemar answered the investigators' questions.

In addition to the alleged coup attempt, Bolsonaro is the target of other investigations that are being carried out by the STF. Among them, the sale of jewelry received as gifts by the Presidency of the Republic, a case revealed by the Estadãothe fraud in the vaccination cards of the former president and his daughter and the investigation that investigates the intellectual authors of the 8th of January, when coup protesters invaded the Planalto Palace, Congress and the STF.