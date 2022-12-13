Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police in the capital Brasilia on Monday evening (local time). Riots broke out after an indigenous leader was detained for leading protests to prevent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from being appointed as Brazil’s new head of state in January.
Part of the protesters were at the Army HQ, says secretary
Head of public security for the DF said he is working to identify those responsible for violent acts in Brasília...
