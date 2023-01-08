Bolsonaro’s followers, at the moment they occupy the access ramp to the Congress. / EVARISTO SA / AFP

Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the steps of the National Congress headquarters this Sunday in a demonstration calling for a military intervention to overthrow the president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The group, which defends coup theses, overcame a police barrier and climbed the ramp that gives access to