07/13/2024 – 21:20

Politicians linked to former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) attributed to left-wing politicians the shooting attack at a rally of former US President Donald Trump in the early evening (Brasília time) this Saturday, 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump was rushed off the stage after gunfire interrupted the rally where he was speaking. He had visible blood stains on his ear when he was taken away by security. US authorities are investigating the case to find out exactly what happened. Trump is fine, a spokesman for the Republican politician said. The shooter and one of Donald Trump’s supporters who attended the rally were killed, Butler County Prosecutor Richard Goldinger said.

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) said he prayed for the former US president and claimed to know what the Trump family is going through at the moment, when remembering the attack against Jair Bolsonaro in Juiz de Fora (MG), during the 2018 campaign, when the then candidate was stabbed by Adélio Bispo.

“We pray that all is well with him and the people there. The power game is cruel and I know what his family must be feeling right now. But God willing, the following information will be a relief,” the parliamentarian posted.

Federal deputy Coronel Chrisóstomo (PL-RO) stated that the “attempt to kill Trump” would come from members of the left. “That’s how the left is. Trying to solve everything with bullets and knives,” he said.

Captain Alberto Neto (PL-AM), also a federal deputy, said that “they are trying to kill the right at all costs. They tried to kill Bolsonaro. They tried to kill Trump. Evil has no limits, but we trust that the Lord has his purposes,” said the parliamentarian.

For Sergeant Gonçalves (PL-RN), the episode is an attack on democracy and freedom of expression. “Just as we saw with Jair Bolsonaro in 2018, when he was stabbed during a rally, this attack against Donald Trump is an attempt to silence voices and intimidate leaders who represent millions of people. We cannot tolerate this type of violence in our democracies,” said Gonçalves.

Colonel Telhada (PP-SP) stated that it is necessary to adopt greater security measures to protect world leaders. “The attack makes it very clear how the left acts. If they cannot win, we will eliminate them. Bolsonaro went through this too. Scoundrels and criminals usually act out of cowardice,” said Telhada.

Congresswoman Silvia Waiãpi (PL-AP) highlighted the importance of democratic stability. “Now they want to stop the right with gunshots? Is this the democratic way that the left uses? The modus operandi of doing politics,” said Waiãpi.

Congressman Rodrigo Valadares (União-SE) described the attack as “unacceptable”. “Regardless of ideological positions, attacks like these are unacceptable. We need to come together to ensure the safety and integrity of our representatives. Unfortunately, we have already experienced this in Brazil with President Bolsonaro, and we do not accept that this happens anywhere else,” he said.

Rodolfo Nogueira (PL-MS) said that “the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, as well as the stabbing of Jair Bolsonaro, is a vile attack on democracy. The right wing is only growing all over the world and the only way they can find to stop us is this. Sad.”

The state secretary of Public Policies for Women, Sonaira Fernandes, said that “it doesn’t matter the country. The left’s methods remain the same.” São Paulo city councilman Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil) attributed the attack to left-wing politicians. “This is the ‘democratic’ left. Seeing imminent defeat, they try to assassinate their opponent. Trump was injured, but alive,” he said.