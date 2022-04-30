In an official agenda, the president says that protesters will take to the streets to say that “we do not give up our freedom”. Pro-government and opposition acts in São Paulo will be three kilometers apart. President Jair Bolsonaro encouraged his supporters this Saturday (04/30) to participate in pro-government street acts, on Sunday, the 1st of May holiday. , which will be marked by messages against the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and in favor of federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), convicted by the Court and then pardoned by the president.

Bolsonaro was on official agenda at the opening of ExpoZebu, the largest zebu cattle fair in the world, in the Minas Gerais city of Uberaba, accompanied by the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo) , when he made an indirect reference to the Supreme Court decisions that he disliked and encouraged his base to take to the streets.

“I want to tell you that you will take to the streets tomorrow, not to protest, but to say that Brazil is on the right path. That Brazil wants everyone to play within the four lines of the Constitution. And to say that we do not give up our freedom,” he said.

In recent months, Bolsonaro has used the term “four lines of the Constitution” several times when he wanted to accuse Supreme Court ministers of acting outside their powers. The Court, which has as one of its functions to limit the performance of the Chief Executive when he acts outside the Constitution, is a preferred target for the President.

“Tomorrow will not be a day of protest. It will be a day for our people to unite for an increasingly better future,” Bolsonaro said. The event was broadcast live on TV Brasil.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro advocated a parallel vote count in this year’s elections controlled by the Armed Forces, which has been criticized by experts and Human Rights Watch. Two days later, the president of the Superior Electoral Court, Minister Edson Fachin, stated that the Court was open to collaboration with the military, but “never intervention”.

Pro-government acts

The May Day holiday is traditionally used by parties and movements on the left to convene demonstrations, but this year it will also be a motto for the mobilization of the president’s far-right base.

Bolsonaro supporters are preparing demonstrations in several cities. The main one will be in São Paulo, on Avenida Paulista, starting at 2 pm. Bolsonaro’s presence has not been confirmed. If the president participates, there is fear among congressmen of a re-edition of the holiday on September 7 of last year, when Bolsonaro made coup threats to the Supreme Court.

Former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, is expected to participate by video call in the act in São Paulo, and Silveira is expected to participate in the act in Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo. In Brasília, the Bolsonarista act will be in front of the National Museum.

“We will support President Bolsonaro’s pardon decree to deputy Daniel Silveira. Because now Daniel has become a symbol of the fight for freedom”, said Bolsonar deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF) in a video calling for the event published on her social networks.

Opposition acts

On the left, trade unions and parties also hold acts in several cities, the main one at Praça Charles Miller, in front of the Pacaembu stadium, in São Paulo – three kilometers from the Bolsonarista act.

The demonstration “for a Brazil without hunger and without misery” starts at 10 am and will have the presence of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and shows by Daniela Mercury and Leci Brandão, among others. In Brasília, trade union centrals hold an event in the Funarte parking lot

The president of the CUT, Sérgio Nobre, stated that the objective is to “gather thousands of workers” in the act to show “that the working class wants Brazil in a different direction”.

bl (ots)

