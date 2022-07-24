In a party convention and launch of his slate for reelection, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made new criticisms of the STF and called on the population to take to the streets “for the last time” on the 7th of September. In reference to ministers of the Supreme, he stated that the “black cape deaf” must listen to the voice of the people.

“We are the majority, we are good, we are willing to fight for our freedom, for our homeland. I call on all of you now so that everyone on September 7th takes to the streets for the last time. Let’s take to the streets for the last time!” said at an event at Maracanãnzinho, in Rio de Janeiro.

Last year, the president convened and participated in demonstrations on September 7. In the acts, he raised the tone with STF ministers and made harsh criticisms of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

This Sunday, the Chief Executive said he wanted to “peace, tranquility, respect for the Constitution, respect for the laws and independence between the powers”. At the event, supporters of the president shouted “the people are supreme”.

“These few deaf people in black capes have to understand what the voice of the people is. They have to understand that who makes the laws is the Executive and Legislative Powers. Everyone has to play within the 4 lines of the Constitution“, said.

Bolsonaro and General Walter Braga Netto were confirmed this Sunday as the Liberal Party’s ticket to run in the elections. The event had speeches by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, and the chief executive. In her speech, Bolsonaro also renewed promises, defended freedom and highlighted actions aimed at women – a public with which he seeks to gain greater popularity.