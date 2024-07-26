Former president says that the PT member “personally” removed armored cars from his escort and that security members were removed due to precautionary measures

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) suggested this Thursday (25.Jul.2024) that the government and the STF (Supreme Federal Court) want “to facilitate” its execution. He stated that security measures were weakened by the president’s decisions Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and members of his team are targets of precautionary measures.

In an act with supporters in Caxias do Sul (RS), Bolsonaro also stated that Lula “personally“vetoed the use of 2 bulletproof cars. He also mentioned the shortfall in his security team, as some members were targeted in different PF (Federal Police) operations. They are:

Sérgio Cordeiro (vaccination card forgery case);

Max Guilherme (vaccination card forgery case);

Marcelo Camara (alleged coup attempt); and

Osmar Crivelati (Saudi jewelry case).

In addition to them, the former president mentioned the fact that his second son, Carlos Bolsonaro (PL), a councilor in Rio, had his gun license renewed by the PF.

“As president, I was entitled to 2 cars. Lula personally took away my 2 armored cars. I am entitled to 8 employees. […] as a precautionary measure, they took away the 4 people who worked on my security […] They want to make it easier. They don’t want to arrest me anymore, they want me to be executed.“, he said.

Bolsonaro mentioned the attack suffered by former US President Donald Trump – his ally – and said that Brazil is “mirror” of the country. He also stated that he believes that the Republican will be elected in this year’s elections.

“There is one thing, what has been happening in the US in recent years, like a mirror, has been happening in Brazil. I believe in the election of Donald Trump in November this year.”, he declared.

Watch (2min25s):

WHAT IS A FORMER PRESIDENT ENTITLED TO?

By the current legislationonce a president’s term ends, he is still entitled to security and advisory mechanisms paid for by the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic.

Are they:

4 servers for security;

2 official cars and 2 drivers; and

2 servers for advice.

In total, the State will be able to pay for up to 8 employees per former president, who can be chosen by each of them. There are no specifications about the car being armored in the legislation.

THE OTHER SIDE

O Poder360 sought out Secom (the Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency) and the STF regarding the statements. The Supreme Court said, through its advisory, that it had not found any mention of “to the STF, or to a minister of the STF, in the aforementioned speech by the former president”.

Secom had not responded by the time this report was published. The space remains open for demonstrations.