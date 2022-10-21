PT had said that Bolsonaro made a deal with the player’s father to forgive an income tax debt

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) suggested that Neymar da Silva Santos, father of soccer player Neymar Júnior, sue the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) for saying that he had made a deal with the current Chief Executive.

“It is a frivolous accusation. If I have the opportunity to speak with Neymar’s father, sue the guy, put it: slanderous denunciation”declared Bolsonaro during an interview with the podcast Inteligência Ltda., on Thursday (20.Oct.2022).

The president’s speech is in reference to a statement by Lula to the Flow Podcast, recorded on Tuesday (18.Oct.2022). Asked about Neymar’s support for Bolsonaro, the PT said that the player had “fear” for him to win the elections.

“I think he is afraid if I win the elections and find out that Bolsonaro has forgiven his income tax debt,” said the former president.

Lula added that Bolsonaro had made a deal with the striker’s father, who is now facing problems with his income tax in Spain. “This is not the president’s problem, it’s the IRS’s problem, not mine”highlighted.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward declared his support for Bolsonaro on September 29, just days before the 1st round of elections.

Income tax problems

In 2019, Neymar’s father met with Bolsonaro at Palácio do Planalto to deal with the case against the player that was being processed at CARF (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals).

Neymar had presented an appeal to the council days before in which he asked for the annulment of the process that charged the fine. The debt, of about R$ 8 million, has not yet been resolved and is in court.

Initially, the amount charged by the Revenue was R$ 188.8 million, referring to the fine imposed in 2015, but Carf analyzed the player’s appeal and reduced the amount when considering that part of the sanctions were not applicable.

At the time, Bolsonaro asked that Neymar Santos be received by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and by the then secretary of the Federal Revenue, Marcos Cintra.

The Tax Authorities’ investigation referred to suspicions of tax evasion related, mainly, to his transfer from Santos to the Spanish club Barcelona and the omission of income resulting from his work and advertising contracts. The period investigated was from 2011 to 2013.

In 2019, Neymar appealed against Carf’s decision, but the request was denied. The player then triggered the TRF-3 (Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region).

The attacker deposited BRL 88.8 million in a court account as a guarantee for execution in 2021.

On July 29 of this year, the Court granted habeas corpus to the player and suspended the criminal proceedings against him. The provisional decision, however, does not end the case.

On Tuesday (18.Oct.2022), during the trial that investigates alleged tax fraud, Neymar denied knowing about possible irregularities in the transfer to Barcelona.

The striker, currently at Paris Saint Germain, said he only signed the documents requested by his father, Neymar Santos. “It was always my father who took care of everything, he was always responsible for it”, said the player before a court in Spain.