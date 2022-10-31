The whole world remained restless, worried, expectant and on alert in the face of the silence that Jair Messias Bolsonaro decided to maintain this Monday at the post-election after-dinner table. On his first day after the defeat at the polls – which made him the first Brazilian president not to win re-election – he managed to capture the attention of the media due to the lack of reaction, despite the fact that some ministers of the outgoing cabinet asked him go out to speak in public. Late in the afternoon, he was still curled up in silence, although his surroundings did not rule out a belated statement.

Bolsonaro was defeated by the leftist Luíz Inácio Lula da Silva, who obtained the trust of more than 60 million Brazilians (50.9%) while he was backed by 58 million (49.1%). It was not a resounding defeat, but it was deep enough to leave him wondering what to do. The far-right leader did not recognize the results of the polls. Much less has he called Lula to congratulate him. An outspoken politician, he had never been quiet for so long before. It is the first time that a presidential candidate has remained silent after learning of his defeat.

Such silence has invited most analysts to imagine many hypotheses. There are those who suppose that a man who was convinced of his victory, as he stated after casting his vote in Rio de Janeiro, could have entered a state of desolation. So much dejection invaded Bolsonaro that he also did not want to receive or attend any of his ministers and allies. He only answered the phone of Alexandre Moraes, president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) who called him to congratulate him for having participated in the great celebration of democratic elections.

The Book of Ephesians



That the silence and isolation in which he found himself was caused by desolation is still good news for many Brazilians. The last thing Jair Bolsonaro wrote on his Twitter account was a verse from the Book of Ephesians that said: “Put on the full armor of God, so that you can stand firm against the snares of the devil, because our fight is not against humans, but against powers and authorities, against the rulers of this world of darkness… Ephesians 6:11-12. May God bless our beloved Brazil!

Throughout the campaign, Bolsonaro raised serious doubts about the electoral system, raised doubts about Alexandre Moraes, whom he came to discredit, and even hinted at the possibility of challenging the elections for fraud. His phrase that he would only come out of the Planalto Palace in prison, dead or with a victory echoed again in the heads of many Brazilians. That this silence was used today to prepare some reactive action would not be surprising, although it seems unlikely after the demonstrations of some of his allies and, especially, the recognition and congratulations that Lula da Silva has received from Europe, China, the United States United States and even Russia. However, tension was the order of the day. And, in fact, hundreds of truckers related to the outgoing president held at least 60 demonstrations and traffic cuts in twelve states of the country in protest at his defeat.

During election Sunday, Bolsonaro used his number at the polls to send 22 messages in which he pointed out everything that had to be done and what not to lead a better Brazil. Since then nothing has been heard from him.

However, the institutions and their allies have reaffirmed their democratic commitments. Arthur Lira, president of the Chamber of Deputies and Bolsonaro’s man, pointed out in several Brazilian media that “the will of the majority expressed at the polls should never be challenged and we will advance in the construction of a sovereign, fair and less unequal country.” Ricardo Sallés, former Minister of the Government and elected to the Chamber in these elections, expressed himself in the same vein: «The result brings with it many reflections and the need to find ways to pacify a country literally divided in half. It is time for serenity », he wrote on his social networks.

“We have chosen life”



And the man who sent Lula da Silva to prison, Sergio Moro, elected senator for the State of Paraná and also a former minister under Bolsonaro, left a similar message on his Twitter account: “Democracy is like that. The result of an election cannot be greater than the responsibility we have with Brazil. Let us work for the union of those who want the good of the country. These statements clearly indicate that the political end of Bolsonarism has not come.

The silence of the far-right leader contrasts with the victorious speech of Lula da Silva who, at 77 years of age and 12 years after leading the country, has been the option chosen by Brazilians hoping to return to living in harmony, without hatred and without fear. «I am going to govern for 215 million Brazilian men and women and not only for those who have voted for me. There are not two Brazils: we are a single country, a single people, a great nation… This country needs peace and unity, this people is tired of looking at the other and seeing the enemy, and that they are feared and destroyed. It’s time to lower our weapons. Weapons kill and we have chosen life. Lula promised mainly to combat misery, the great reason for his life, he pointed out.