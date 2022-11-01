Brazilian President Bolsonaro has said two days after his election defeat that he respects the constitution. His chief of staff says the process is underway to transfer power. Bolsonaro narrowly lost the presidential election on Sunday to his arch-rival, left-wing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Since then, he had shrouded himself in silence.
