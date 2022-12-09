President told protesters in front of Alvorada that, in “an opportune moment”, everything will work out

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke to supporters again, in front of the Alvorada Palace, this Friday afternoon (9.Dec.2022), after more than 1 month in silence. “I have been silent for practically 40 days. It hurts. It hurts in the soul”said the president.

Bolsonaro also stated that “everything will be alright” on a “opportune moment”🇧🇷 The Chief Executive said he owed loyalty to the Brazilian people and that he had never seen a population take to the streets before for a president to remain in power. “I only saw the people go to the street to remove the president”he declared.

In addition, the President said that “every minute is 1 minute less” and that would do the right thing. “Unlike other people, we will win […] It never leaves the 4 lines of the Constitution and I believe that victory will also be that way”he added.

Since his defeat by the PT Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro remained silent and stopped making public statements. He said he took responsibility for his own mistakes, but asked his supporters not to criticize him without having “absolutely sure” of what was going on.

“If something went wrong, it’s because I lost my leadership”he stated. “I am not going to talk about the other political side, but what is the future of Brazil? What happened? How did you get to this point? We took a while to wake up”🇧🇷

During his speech, his supporters chanted: “Stay, Bolsonaro”🇧🇷 After the president’s speech, members of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) had to make a human chain around the demonstrators so that they would not advance towards the enclosure where the journalists were.

After Bolsonaro went back inside the Alvorada Palace, the protesters announced on loudspeakers that they were heading towards the STM (Superior Military Court).

presidential silence

The last time Bolsonaro made a public statement was on November 2, 36 days ago, when he asked his supporters, dissatisfied with Lula’s victory, to unblock the roads. At the time, Bolsonarists had been obstructing federal highways since October 30.

In addition, Bolsonaro gave a speech of 2 minutes and 3 seconds, on October 1, avoiding mentioning the election result or Lula’s name. In the speech, the president stated that he would continue “fulfilling all the commandments of our Constitution🇧🇷

Despite having participated in events after the 2nd round of elections, such as the PL (Liberal Party) fraternization dinner and an Armed Forces ceremony, the current Chief Executive has refused to speak to the press and his supporters.