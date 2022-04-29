The episode took place during the 21st March of the Municipal Legislatures, in which the president made a quick participation

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) slipped and fell this Thursday (28.Apr.2022) ending its participation in the 21st March of National Legislatures, an event held in Brasília. Apparently, the chief executive was not injured.

While speaking at the event, Bolsonaro heard applause and also shouts in defense of the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). In a brief speech, he claimed to defend the municipalist cause and mentioned having been a councilor at the beginning of his political career.

Watch the moment of the fall (1min09s):

The event is promoted by UVB (União dos Vereadores do Brasil) and takes place until Friday (29.Apr). According to the organization, 3,500 councilors from all states participate in the conference. The theme of this year’s meeting is “The Brazil of the Future involves the Leadership and Protagonism of the Municipal Legislature”.

On Tuesday (Apr 26), Bolsonaro participated in an event with mayors, in which he defended freedom of expression. At the time, he was applauded.