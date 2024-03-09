Former president had lunch at a steakhouse in the capital of Bahia; earlier, he participated in a PL Mulher event

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) posted videos on his X account (formerly Twitter) that show supporters lining up to take a photo with him this Saturday (9 March). The former Chief Executive has been in Salvador (BA) since Friday (8th March) to participate in an event at the PL Woman.

In the images, Bolsonaro appears having lunch at the Sal e Brasa steakhouse, while people approach. On the occasion, he also sings the song “Menina Moça”, by the country duo Jacó and Jacozinho, for a supporter.

Watch (1min30s):

At the PL Mulher eventheld this Saturday, Bolsonaro said that “one day history will explain what happened at the end of 2022”in reference to the presidential elections, in which he lost to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

He also stated that the PL aims “elect the largest proportional number of mayors and councilors” in the country in the 2024 municipal elections.

In the capital of Bahia, Bolsonaro also went to the Caminho das Árvores Baptist church and received two shirts from the Bahian team Vitória.

