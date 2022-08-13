Today, access is restricted to public companies linked to the MME; measure allows entry of the private sector

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed this Friday (12.Aug.2022) a PM (provisional measure) that proposes to make the participation of the private sector more flexible in the INBs (Nuclear Industries of Brazil), linked to the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy).

One of the objectives of the measure is to increase the research sectors, in addition to the national production capacity of the radioactive element uranium, which moves most nuclear plants.

These activities were carried out only by INB, without any incentive from the private sector. The company operates in the entire production chain: from mining to manufacturing the fuel that generates electricity for Brazilian nuclear plants.

According to a note from Presidency of the Republic, although Brazil is rich in nuclear ores, the fuel used in the country’s plants, most of the fuel used in the national territory comes from imports. According to the statement, “this results in higher costs for fuel production and the loss of business opportunities, both in Brazil and abroad”. Here’s the intact (74 KB).

Another change in the MP is the possibility of a partnership between researchers and INB. Before, every nuclear element found associated with a mineral had to be reported to the ANSN (National Nuclear Safety Authority) and the INB, if it had a higher economic value than another mineral substance, they were confiscated and belonged exclusively to the Union.

With the MP, regardless of the economic value of the nuclear elements present in a deposit, there is an opportunity for partnerships between the miner and INB, for the use of all mineral resources present in the deposit.

The measure also provides for the inclusion of Brazil in the scenarios of international best practices on radiation, updating the legal aspect of mineral exploration, dating from the 1960s and 1970s.

EMBrapar (Empresa Brasileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional SA) is also authorized to be controlled by INB. Thus, INB becomes a “non-dependent state”without the need for funds from the National Treasury to develop its activities.