The budget of the Brazilian Ministry of the Environment was reduced by almost 24% by 2021, compared to the previous year. This occurs despite the fact that the Brazilian president promised in the virtual meeting organized by US President Joe Biden that his country would double the funds to enforce environmental laws.

It has not been more than a week since President Jair Bolsonaro made several pledges at the Earth Day Summit, which was organized by his American counterpart Joe Biden. In that virtual meeting, he argued that he would protect the Amazon rainforest and that Brazil would achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The president even promised to double the funds to apply environmental laws and combat illegal deforestation with the aim of ending it by 2030 .

This latest promise came in the middle of a key juncture in the South American country, given that Bolsonaro had until Thursday, April 22, to sign the new government budget.

After the president spoke at the virtual summit, Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles explained that the additional financing mentioned by Bolsonaro “is being determined on the occasion of the approval of the budget.” And in return, he reiterated a request that the country had already made: that they give them one billion dollars per year in foreign aid to invest in environmental compliance.

Although Bolsonaro’s new environmental stance fell well at the summit and was applauded by the United States, not all experts believed his words, taking into account that the head of state has criticized the conservation efforts made by several Brazilian organizations and has been opposed to developing protected indigenous reserves.

On the contrary, deforestation in the Brazilian part of the Amazon has skyrocketed under the Bolsonaro Administration and, in 2020, it peaked in the last 12 years with the destruction of an area 14 times the size of New York City.

Cattle graze on land recently burned and deforested by ranchers near Novo Progresso, Pará state, Brazil, on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. © Andre Penner / AP

“The government makes totally empty promises,” warned Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory.

Brazil’s environmental budget cut is more than 100 million dollars

And just the day after his participation in the Earth Day Summit, Bolsonaro made a decision that contradicts the commitments he made. The president approved a 24% cut to the environmental budget for 2021 compared to last year’s level, according to official figures published on Friday, April 23.

Bolsonaro signed the 2021 federal budget that included 2 billion reais (about $ 365 million) for the Environment Ministry and the agencies it oversees. This is 600 million reais less (almost 110 million dollars) than what was approved last year, according to the official government gazette. However, the expense can be adjusted throughout the year.

More than signing the budget, the Bolsonaro government was active in reducing money. The president vetoed a list of environmental budget provisions worth R $ 240 million, including disbursements for environmental law enforcement. Those vetoes countered the spending increases that Congress had approved.

The budget details, which would show what the individual expenses are, have not yet been released. For that reason, it is not yet known how much money will be allocated to enforce environmental laws. However, a breakdown of the vetoes presented by Bolsonaro shows that the execution budget of the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) suffered a cut of 11.6 million reais. This is the official institution in charge of executing the National Environmental Policy.

Congressman Rodrigo Agostinho, leader of the environmental caucus in Congress, maintains that the budget is increasingly tight and that the latest cuts threaten to completely paralyze environmental agencies. This is far from Bolsonaro’s promises to double the budget.

With Reuters