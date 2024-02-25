Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) gathered thousands of followers in São Paulo this Sunday to take his first mass bath since leaving power and defend himself from investigations for an alleged attempted coup d'état.

The right-wing leader He called his followers together starting at 3 p.m.local time (1 pm Colombia time), in the emblematic Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, a symbolic place where he already gave some of his most fiery speeches.

On September 7, 2021, on the occasion of Independence Day, Bolsonaro, while still president, launched serious attacks from that avenue against Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who was already investigating him, and assured that he would not abide by his rulings, something that he did not fulfill.

Bolsonaro summoned his supporters this Sunday in response to a police operation launched on February 8, authorized by the Supreme Court, in which his passport was retained, he was prohibited from leaving the country and from maintaining contact with other investigators of the coup plot.

(Also read: Brazil: Supreme Court orders Bolsonaro to hand over his passport in case of the coup attempt)

According to the research, Bolsonaro and other members of his Executive planned to discredit the electronic voting system before the elections, and then they prepared a coup d'état – which was not carried out – against the new government of Lula da Silva.

In the so-called operation Tempus Veritatis (the hour of truth, in Latin) against

Bolsonaro and several of his close allies, including some of his former ministers, there were raids and arrests.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro during a rally in São Paulo.

The Police believe that draft decrees passed through Bolsonaro's hands to annul the result of the 2022 elections, which Lula won by a narrow margin, as part of a plan to keep him in power and that he even considered the arrest of Judge De Moraes, and even the president of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco.

With this they sought, according to the records, to avoid the investiture of Lula, in power since January 1, 2023.

The attempt had a final chapter a week later, when Thousands of Bolsonaristas invaded and destroyed the headquarters of the Presidency, the Parliament and the Supreme Court, in Brasilia, to force a military intervention to overthrow the progressive leader.

Last Thursday, the former head of state testified at the police station along with around twenty former collaborators, including three reserve generals who were his ministers (Walter Braga Netto, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira and Augusto Heleno) and Admiral Almir Garnier, former commander. of the Marine.

Bolsonaro, however, calls himself the victim of “persecution” and on Thursday remained silent when questioned by the police.

(You can read: Still polarized, Brazil celebrates the first anniversary of the Bolsonaro uprising)

Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) attend a rally in São Paulo (Brazil).

This was the mobilizations this Sunday

Climbing onto a truck installed in the middle of Paulista Avenue, the most emblematic of the city, This Sunday, Bolsonaro denied the existence of a coup plot, calling himself the victim of “persecution,” and criticizing the “abuses of some.”

“What is a blow? “They are tanks in the street, they are weapons, they are conspiracy… None of that was done in Brazil,” he defended himself before a crowd dressed in green and yellow.

Furthermore, the leader called to “pacify” the country and He asked legislators to approve an amnesty for people convicted of invading the headquarters of the Presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court in Brasilia on January 8, 2023.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro during a rally in São Paulo. See also 'UAE and Colombia have a common vision on clean energy transition policies'

Bolsonaro also assured that “it cannot be accepted” that opponents be removed from the political scene, but He avoided explicitly charging against one of his favorite targets, the highest court.

“We cannot accept that a power eliminates whoever it may be from the political scene, unless it is for a just reason. We cannot think about elections by removing opponents,” he said.

The Bolsonaro supporters began to gather on Avenida Paulista hours before the start of the event to find a place in the first rows in front of the truck where Bolsonaro would speak.

Wrapped in Brazilian flags, the majority heeded Bolsonaro's request not to carry signs with the usual messages against the Supreme Court or President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

However, during the protest there were cries of “thief” against Lula and several protesters questioned the “impartiality” of the Supreme Court.

In a show of political muscle, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, a handful of governors and mayors, as well as around a hundred legislators, accompanied Bolsonaro on stage.

Unlike the measured tone used by Bolsonaro, The influential evangelical pastor Silas Malafaia did attack the Court and spoke about an alleged “evil engineering” to try to imprison the leader Bolsonaro, who has already been disqualified until 2030 for questioning the electronic ballot boxes used in the elections.

Malafaia warned that, if the court's magistrates order Bolsonaro to be imprisoned, “it will not be for his (former president's) destruction, but for theirs.”

Aerial view of the rally of supporters of former President Bolsonaro in São Paulo (Brazil). See also Australia closes embassy in Kiev due to deteriorating security situation

Surrounded by Justice, before which he also faces other investigations related to covid-19, the misappropriation of State gifts during his mandate and the dissemination of fake news, The right-wing leader intended to measure his popularity on the street.

In the polls, Bolsonaro remains the leader of the opposition, although he cannot stand in any election, having been disqualified until 2030 precisely for criticizing electronic ballot boxes without evidence.

(Keep reading: The love relationship that threatens trial against former President Donald Trump in Georgia)

Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro march on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo (Brazil).

For Glauco Peres, professor of Political Science at the University of São Paulo (USP), Bolsonaro intended to show that “he has popular and political support” at a time when the siege is tightening around him.

“Bolsonaro is trying to mobilize the political side of the process. It is an attempt at survival to escape possible punishment from Justice. He has always made it very clear that he is afraid of going to prison,” he told Efe.

Before the march André Rosa, a political scientist at the University of Brasilia, stated that if there was great support for the demonstration, (Bolsonaro) could say that the people are with him. Otherwise, he would lose “legitimacy.”

(In other news: Bullets, poison and a plane crash: the fatal fate that haunts Putin's enemies)

After Lula's controversial statements in which he compared Israel's military campaign in Gaza to the Holocaust, Bolsonaro and his followers also showed their support for the Jewish State. The former president held an Israeli flag in the box mounted on a truck.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With AFP and EFE