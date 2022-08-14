President was presented with a World Cup ball signed by the striker of the Brazilian team

The gift Jair Bolsonaro (PL) thanked for having been presented with a World Cup ball autographed by Neymar, striker for the Brazilian national team and PSG.

Bolsonaro received the ball from actor Thiago Gagliasso, during the program Face to Tap, presented by journalist Rica Perrone, this Saturday (13.Aug.2022).

“Thanks for the gift, Neymar! Congratulations on today’s game! With the grace of God, this will be your year. We are all in the crowd!” posted Bolsonaro on his profile on twitter.

The representative praised the player’s performance, who scored 2 goals in PSG’s 5-2 victory over Montpellier.

Bolsonaro also compared himself to Neymar, saying that “takes a lot”.

“Advice for those who are also beaten a lot: follow your mission firmly and let those who want to harm you be blown up! May they become fuel for you and your companions to grow even more! You have the complete trust of the Brazilian people and that’s what matters. A big hug!”.