Court defined quadruple list on Wednesday; president has said he does not intend to make the choice in the coming weeks

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should take time to choose which 2 names will fill the vacancies open at the STJ (Superior Court of Justice).

The Court defined on Thursday (May 12, 2022) the quadruple list to be sent to the Chief Executive. It is composed of Messod Azulay (TRF-2), Ney Bello (TRF-1), Paulo Sérgio Domingues (TRF-3) and Fernando Quadros (TRF-4), as anticipated by the Power 360.

Bolsonaro has said that the STJ took a long time to make the list and that he does not intend to make the choice in the coming weeks. The movement to define the 2 new ministers must start behind the scenes.

The session to define the quadruple list ended up being postponed by the STJ because of the pandemic. One of the vacancies at the Court has been open since 2020.

The choice of the 4 names reflected a “tug of war” around support for the candidates. STF ministers Luiz Fux and Nunes Marques, for example, were defeated in the STJ.

Behind the scenes, Fux vigorously defended the nomination of Aluisio Gonçalves, of the TRF-2 (Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region), while Nunes Marques campaigned in favor of Carlos Pires Brandão, of the TRF-1.

Azulay, from the same TRF-2, ended up on the list. He is the candidate of Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, of the STJ. On Wednesday night (May 11), Salomão met with Fux at the Supreme Court.

THE Power 360 anticipated that the STJ would seek to eliminate candidates sponsored by STF ministers. The objective is to defend the Court’s autonomy to appoint its own peers.

The exception was Ney Bello, who is the candidate of Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF, and entered the quadruple list. According to STJ ministers, Bello is on the list because he is close to the Court and a favorite for a vacancy since 2020, when Napoleão Nunes Maia retired and left a chair unoccupied. Over time, however, he lost strength and was in danger of being left out of the selection.