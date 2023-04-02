For the deputy, the former president has “no condition” to lead the opposition to the Lula government

For the federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP), former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) does not have “no condition” of leading the opposition to the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and should “disappear”. According to him, the former chief executive will be ineligible and has chances of being arrested.

“There are all the elements to it [Bolsonaro] become ineligible and now more and more elements for him to be arrested. How is he going to lead the opposition? I don’t see any conditions on it”, told the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo in an interview published on Saturday night (Apr.1, 2023). “Then you ask me: what is his role in the opposition? disappear for me.”

Kataguiri said that Bolsonaro is “corrupt”, “tramp” It is “gangster”.

“When he was President of the Republic, in the municipal elections, he did not make a base. He had a pen in his hand, it was the federal government and he didn’t make a base. Can you imagine what he’s going to do in the municipal election in the opposition? You won’t be able to articulate anything”, he declared.

CHAMBER

The congressman stated that he sees different behaviors from the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) in current and past administrations. “Lira from the Bolsonaro government is definitely not the Lira from the Lula government“, he spoke.

“How Bolsonaro chose to omit himself from political articulation and chose to create the secret budget [as emendas de relator] for the president of the Chamber to form a basis for the government to approve its matters“, he said.

“With the end of the secret budget, Lira’s commitment is to guide the subjects or not to guide the subjects according to the interests of the government. But not to build base“, continued. “Lula is willing to make the political articulation, despite the fact that he is doing very badly.”

The deputy said that the government “has no basis so far” is that “distribution of ministries did not work” for this foundation to be built.

According to him, the União Brasil “didn’t agree” to be part of the government. Kataguiri declared that the decision to assume ministries was not up to the party, but to the ministers Juscelino Filho (Communications), Daniela Carneiro (Tourism) and Waldez Goes (Integration and Regional Development). Góes is from the PDT, but was nominated by União Brasil.

“Regardless of what happens, I will be an opposition deputy“, he said.

On voting for a new tax rulesaid to be in favor if it is “a responsible anchor“in which there is”in fact a limitation of public debt, a limitation of public spending”. This week, the government presented the project for the so-called “fiscal framework”, which should replace the old spending ceiling.

“Regardless of being in opposition, as a matter of principle, I am in favor of having a fiscal anchor that limits spending. So I will vote for”, declared Kataguiri.

The deputy said “very difficult” that the tax reform be approved in the 1st semester because it is “too complex”.

“As long as the government has no base, it will not vote on the tax reform just because of the goodwill of the Chamber to analyze it”, he declared, adding that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadhas participatedvery little” of the debates in the House on the subject.

“At the same time, he is being targeted by friendly fire. In the framework, I think there is a lack of dialogue with the Chamber about what it will be. And other measures, such as Carf [medida enviada pelo governo que estabelece o fim da regra de que julgamentos que terminam empatados são considerados favoráveis aos contribuintes]for example, I think it will be a big defeat for the government.”

MPs

Kataguiri spoke about the friction between Lira and the president of Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) on the processing rite of MPs (provisional measures).

Last week, Lira had challenged the legality of act de Pacheco who determined the return of MPs commissions and asked that the matter be debated in a session of Congress. On Friday (March 31), the President of the Senate stated have the power to decide alone on the return of commissions.

“While the impasse is not resolved, a special commission must be set up in the model provided for in the Constitution. Now, you need to have a political agreement, because it’s not working.”, said the deputy.

The Constitution determines that every provisional measure is analyzed by a commission composed of 12 senators and 12 deputies before going to the plenary of the Chamber and, later, to the Senate. During the pandemic, the rite was changed. Read about it here.

“I think the proportion can be negotiated. If it arrives at a pacification of three deputies for one senator, I think it meets”, said Kataguiri. “The impasse needs to be resolved as soon as possible, because if there is no political agreement, regardless of the legislation in force, the MPs will simply expire.”