Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/14/2024 – 15:50

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used his WhatsApp broadcast list to send close allies a video of former coach Pablo Marçal (PRTB) defending him in the jewelry case during a debate held by the UOL website and the newspaper S. Paulo Newspaper.

According to a report by the Federal Police, the former president is being accused of the crimes of criminal association, embezzlement and money laundering for the illegal sale of jewelry belonging to the Presidency of the Republic, a case revealed by State. In the video shared by Bolsonaro with his supporters, the PRTB candidate for Mayor of São Paulo accuses the PF of acting with political motivations and claims that the jewelry belongs to the former President of the Republic.

“Who is the Federal Police in this? The Federal Police… The Minister of Justice is the one who is giving him orders (sic). He can do whatever he wants,” says Marçal in the video, recalling that President Lula (PT) was also targeted by the PF in the past. The former coach goes on to say that the PF also went to his house, due to an alleged irregularity in the 2022 presidential campaign, and then goes on to criticize the PT government for the price of gas, gasoline and tax increases.

Bolsonaro uses the broadcast list to share various content and send messages to his closest allies. Bolsonarists heard privately by State interpreted Marçal’s video as a sign of Bolsonaro’s possible dissatisfaction with the defense made by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), his candidate in the capital, in the face of the accusations involving the former president. It also indicates, say Bolsonaro supporters, that Bolsonaro is closely monitoring Marçal’s movements in the electoral race.

When asked about the accusations involving the former president this week, Nunes asked for “calm” and recalled the investigation involving the harassment of a humpback whale, in which the PF chose not to indict the former president.

“There was the case of the whale, which was indicted, (Bolsonaro) was interviewed by the Federal Police, who later said that (he) did not bother the whale. There was the case of the furniture, which he disappeared with the furniture, and later the furniture was stored there. There was the case of the embassy, ​​which was supposedly something wrong, something illegal, and later it was discovered that it was not illegal. We have to be very calm and celebrate that we are a democratic country, and democracy requires us to respect legal processes,” said Nunes during an event about the Constitutionalist Revolution of 1932.

Some of Bolsonaro’s allies argue that Nunes could make a more emphatic defense of the former president. The mayor often cites the principle of presumption of innocence to defend his ally, but without making value judgments about the accusations or even attacking the Federal Police and the Supreme Federal Court (STF). As Metrópoles columnist Igor Gadelha showed, Marçal himself personally sent Bolsonaro, via WhatsApp, a video of him defending the former president during the UOL debate.S. Paulo Newspaper.

Breakup with Nunes is unlikely, allies believe

Despite pointing out Bolsonaro’s alleged dissatisfaction with Ricardo Nunes, allies of the former president do not currently see a scenario conducive to a rupture with the MDB mayor. They believe that it is more likely that the former president will continue to have Nunes as his candidate in São Paulo, but without necessarily engaging in the campaign, similar to what he did in 2020 with Celso Russomanno, then the Republicanos candidate.

Nunes has been working hard to keep the former president in his alliance. Last Friday, the 12th, he participated, alongside former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, in the launch of Zoe Martínez’s (PL) pre-candidacy for the São Paulo City Council.

Nunes attended the event accompanied by his running mate, former Rota leader Ricardo de Mello Araújo (PL), who used social media to reinforce that the MDB candidate will be the right-wing representative in São Paulo, in a message to Marçal and Bolsonaro’s allies who have been working for the former coach’s candidacy. “The conservative right is showing the way. If anyone has any doubts, these photos show what our president Jair Messias Bolsonaro wants here for São Paulo,” wrote Mello Araújo, when publishing Nunes’ photos at the event.