The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shared this Friday (13.Sep.2024), on its WhatsApp broadcast list, a video in which the PRTB candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Pablo Marcalstates that the Catholic Church “killed hundreds of people”.

“The Catholic Church has killed hundreds of people, many of whom we will never even discover in our lifetime. Orthodox, Roman, Anglican, the whole shebang. The evangelical church does not kill people with physical death, it kills them with spiritual death.” said Marçal. Bolsonaro’s share came along with the following comment: “Christians only”. The post was soon deleted from the broadcast channel.

The video was shared one day after Bolsonaro supported Ricardo Nunes (MDB) remotely, at a campaign event for the re-election of the mayor of the capital of São Paulo.

On that occasion, the former president stated that he does not want the election of “a new experience”referring to the former coach, with whom they have been at odds. At the demonstration organized by Bolsonaro on September 7, Marçal was prevented from getting on the float, in addition to being called “opportunist”.

