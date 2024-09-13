Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2024 – 20:49

In a new attack against PRTB candidate Pablo Marçal, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shared an old video of the former coach in which he criticizes churches. Marçal, however, hit back at Bolsonaro on his social media, asking “what happened?” for Ricardo Nunes’ (MDB) political godfather to attack him.

The former coach shared the post from the Metrópoles news portal and wrote: “Is Bolsonaro desperate about something by sharing my old videos?” In the images, Marçal stated that religious institutions generate spiritual death in people. “Orthodox, Roman, Anglican, the whole shebang. The evangelical church does not kill people with physical death. It kills them with spiritual death.”

Earlier this week, Bolsonaro shared a video on Telegram in which the former coach is described as a “traitor,” “swindler,” and “taker” who is afraid of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the target of the demonstration called by Bolsonaro on September 7. The businessman and influencer was present at the event, but arrived just before the end of the march.

Pastor Silas Malafaia, who organized the demonstration, criticized Marçal’s presence, calling him “narcissistic” and saying that he is not “worthy of the right-wing and evangelical votes.” Malafaia intensified his attacks on the former coach, but denied that he is campaigning for Nunes, as reported in the column in Estadão.

In contrast, Bolsonaro reinforced his support for Nunes’ candidacy in a video call broadcast at a dinner for the MDB member at the Monte Líbano club in São Paulo. The former president has generated uncertainty about a possible more assiduous participation in Nunes’ campaign, stating that it is “too early” to effectively join the campaign. Bolsonaro has no confirmed campaign schedules in São Paulo.

“I’m rooting for you, I’m sure there will be a second round and we will be victorious in the second round,” said the former president during the call. The gesture came shortly after Nunes’ positive results in the Datafolha and Quaest polls, where the current mayor appears to be leading numerically with 27%, ahead of and 24% of voting intentions respectively.