President distributed in his message groups a text that says there is a plot against his re-election in the Court and in the press

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shared in his message groups this Sunday (May 22, 2022) a article journalist José Roberto Guzzo, known as JR Guzzo, for the West Magazine and reproduced on the website City Newspaper Online – was this the link posted by the current Chief Executive.

Guzzo’s text suggests that there is a “coup in preparation” in Brazil to prevent the reelection of the current Chief Executive.

“This coup is being mounted by the enemies of the President of the Republic and has the objective of preventing him from being re-elected for a new four-year term. The general idea is to give the victory to his only real opponent in the election, former President Lula”says the text.

You “enemies” listed by the journalist are:

Federal Supreme Court and the “high judiciary in Brasilia”;

the politicians of “Old Brazil, worms and enemy of progress — from the tombs of the PSDB to Jose Sarney (MDB)“;

The “most of the media — both journalists and their bosses”;

The “national consortium formed by public works contractors, pirate entrepreneurs, thieves in general, the intellectual classes, companies afflicted with issues of “gender”, race and sustainability, soap opera artists and left-wing bankers”.

The objective of the above group would be, according to Guzzo, to elect the PT Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) or “any solution other than Jair Bolsonaro”and prevent the current president from “govern Brazil and execute the projects that the majority of the electorate approves”.

Read below other topics covered in the article and what Guzzo says: