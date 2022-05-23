President distributed in his message groups a text that says there is a plot against his re-election in the Court and in the press
President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shared in his message groups this Sunday (May 22, 2022) a article journalist José Roberto Guzzo, known as JR Guzzo, for the West Magazine and reproduced on the website City Newspaper Online – was this the link posted by the current Chief Executive.
Guzzo’s text suggests that there is a “coup in preparation” in Brazil to prevent the reelection of the current Chief Executive.
“This coup is being mounted by the enemies of the President of the Republic and has the objective of preventing him from being re-elected for a new four-year term. The general idea is to give the victory to his only real opponent in the election, former President Lula”says the text.
You “enemies” listed by the journalist are:
- Federal Supreme Court and the “high judiciary in Brasilia”;
- the politicians of “Old Brazil, worms and enemy of progress — from the tombs of the PSDB to Jose Sarney (MDB)“;
- The “most of the media — both journalists and their bosses”;
- The “national consortium formed by public works contractors, pirate entrepreneurs, thieves in general, the intellectual classes, companies afflicted with issues of “gender”, race and sustainability, soap opera artists and left-wing bankers”.
The objective of the above group would be, according to Guzzo, to elect the PT Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) or “any solution other than Jair Bolsonaro”and prevent the current president from “govern Brazil and execute the projects that the majority of the electorate approves”.
Read below other topics covered in the article and what Guzzo says:
- supposed coup – “organized in front of everyone and executed, precisely, by those who present themselves to the public as the great defenders of democracy, the rule of law and civil power — and who, in Brazil today, feel distressed by the threat of losing the comforts they have”;
- role of the STF in the alleged coup – “The STF will, yes, carry out a coup d’état to prevent a second term of Bolsonaro – if it comes to the conclusion that it can carry out this coup, that is, if it is sure that everyone will bow their heads if the ministers turn the tables. It just won’t work if you think you can’t”;
- Roberto Barroso, Minister of the STF – “highlighted propagator of the amputation of the president’s powers”;
- Edson Fachin, Minister of the STF – “overturned all of Lula’s convictions, in what was possibly the most insane act in the history of the Judiciary in Brazil, because he thought, and quite rightly, that he could do that without anyone’s real opposition”;
- Alexandre de Moraes, Minister of the STF – “commits absurdity on top of absurdity against the laws in force in Brazil, starting with the Federal Constitution, and no one, neither Congress nor the Judiciary itself, says anything against its decisions”;
- composition of the STF – “Of the 11 current STF ministers, 7 were appointed by Lula and Dilma. Of the remaining 4, one is Gilmar Mendes and the other is Alexandre de Moraes. What fairness can you honestly expect from a group like this?”;
- Covid’s CPI – “it was on the front pages and in prime time for six months straight, accused Bolsonaro of nine different crimes and, in the end, failed to generate a single, miserable complaint”.
