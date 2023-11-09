Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 21:54

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) tried to sabotage a vote in the Senate, but failed. He tried to convince a senator who was once his ally not to approve the tax reform, a topic of interest to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government.

“Trad, you tomorrow will be decisive in defeating the tax reform”, said the contact “JMB”, the same initials as Jair Messias Bolsonaro’s full name. JMB was speaking with senator Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS), whose party is part of the government’s base. The reform proposal was approved in the Senate in the first round this Thursday, 8.

Trad, who voted in favor of the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC), responded to the message calling the contact “president”, and asked for Bolsonaro’s understanding of the position taken. The vote was close and could have had a different result by four votes – the house gave 53 of the 49 votes needed.

The text messages were caught by Estadão in the Senate plenary, during the vote on the reform. “I stood by my word,” she said. “I hope you understand. I have suffered with you even though I am far away. These people are not our people. I’m sad and my performance is dull. I can’t wait for us to come back. Hugs and thanks for your attention and consideration.”

In the senator’s own words in the message, he conditioned the favorable vote if the proposal served the interests of his State. He also stated that he was “sad” and “suffering” with Bolsonaro, and said he was eager for the return of Bolsonarism. “I can’t wait for us to come back,” he wrote. When contacted by the report, Trad denied that Bolsonaro had sought him out.

When confronted about having received a message from a contact who has the initials of the former president’s full name, Trad said that it was Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) who contacted him. Asked again about calling Flávio, a senator, president, Trad denied that he had spoken to Bolsonaro. “I reserve responding the way I want,” he said.