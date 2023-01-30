He wants to stay. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is facing numerous investigations in his country and who has been residing in a borrowed villa in Florida since December 30, has requested an extension to his visa that allows him to stay at least half a year longer in the United States.

His lawyer, Felipe Alexandre, an immigration specialist, has indicated that the Department of State received on Friday the request from the former head of state to change the visa to a tourist one, a notice advanced by the Financial Times. “He would like to take some time, clear his head and enjoy being a tourist in the United States for a few months before deciding what his next steps will be,” she said. “Whether he uses the full six months or not will depend on him and the strategy we agree to adapt, based on the plans he draws up,” added Alexandre, whose law firm maintains offices in Orlando, Florida, and New York.

Bolsonaro arrived in the United States with an A-1 visa, reserved for heads of state and other dignitaries, two days before Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva replaced him as head of the country. The authorization to stay in the US expired the day he left office, with a thirty-day grace period that would have ended by now.

Whether or not to authorize the far-right leader’s visa change will depend on the State Department, which is facing pressure from the Democratic Party to deny permission. A total of 41 US Democratic legislators have demanded in an open letter that the United States not grant him asylum: “We must not allow Mr. Bolsonaro or any other former Brazilian official to obtain refuge in the United States to escape justice for any crimes they may have committed.” committed while carrying out their position”, say the politicians.

On the blog of think tank Atlantic Council, the experts Gissou Nia and Thomas Warrick clarify, however, that “although the Biden Administration needs to demonstrate moral leadership in respect for democracy and the rule of law, acting rashly could fuel the flames of growing political polarization.” in Brazil and further harm democracy in the long run. To manage this politically sensitive situation, the US government must follow established legal procedures and ensure that Bolsonaro does not undermine Brazilian democracy from US soil.”

One of the president’s sons, Flavio Bolsonaro, had already pointed out over the weekend the possibility that his father, who was hospitalized for a few days after his arrival in Florida due to intestinal problems, would not return to Brazil and request an extension of his term. your visa. “There is no forecast for his return. He will know when he does it. He may be tomorrow, he may be in about six months or he may never come back. I don’t know”.

Applying for a tourist visa brings other complications for the former head of state. This type of stay permit prohibits working on US soil, which in principle would close the way for Bolsonaro to pay for his presence in the US by offering talks to businessmen.

The far-right leader faces open investigations in Brazil by both the Federal Supreme Court and the Superior Electoral Court. Among the new investigations, the Supreme Court is studying the possible role of him as the instigator of the coup attacks on January 8, having questioned the reliability of Brazil’s electronic voting system.

