By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday justified his trip to Russia, scheduled for February, as an opportunity to seek “better understandings” and “better trade relations”.

In a conversation with supporters this Thursday, Bolsonaro was asked if in fact Russian President Vladimir Putin is a conservative, since he would be, in the view of this sympathizer of the president, the leader of a “communist” country.

“Yes, he is conservative,” replied the president. “I will be there next month, better understandings, better commercial relations.”

On the same trip, Bolsonaro will also go to Hungary, where he also has an ally in the far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The script initially also included Poland, by the ultra-right Andrzej Duda, but it was cancelled.

Poland is currently experiencing a moment of tension with Russia because of the mass presence of refugees seeking to enter the European Union – most of them from the Middle East – on the Polish border with Belarus, a country that is a close ally of Moscow. . Faced with the crisis, Bolsonaro was advised against including Warsaw in the travel itinerary.

In the conversation with supporters, Bolsonaro did not comment on another geopolitical crisis involving Russia, which also includes the United States and most European countries and was caused by the concentration of thousands of Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine, as seen by the Americans. as preparation for an invasion, which Moscow denies.

The trip is scheduled for February 14-17, with a trip to Hungary following.

