admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/28/2023 – 16:05

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated this Saturday, 28, that “there was a disaster” in 2022, but that it is necessary to consider everything as a “turned page”. Last year, he was defeated in the elections in the dispute with PT member Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and refused to recognize the result of the vote.

“God wanted to give me a second life and four years as President of the Republic. There was a disaster last year. Nobody understands what happened, but let’s consider the page turned. Let’s continue fighting for our Brazil. We have a legacy. I say we have it because it’s not mine, it belongs to all of us”, said Bolsonaro, during a PL Mulher event in Goiânia.

The event, held at the Goiânia Convention Center, was hosted by former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL). Jair Bolsonaro appeared at the end of the meeting to speak for around five minutes.

The former president also spoke of “planting” to reap rewards in the 2024 and 2026 elections. In June, Bolsonaro was considered ineligible for eight years by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) for abuse of political power and misuse of the media due to the meeting in which he attacked electronic voting machines in front of diplomats. In practice, this means that he will not be able to run for political office until 2030.

“Brazil is a fantastic country that has everything to work out, as it did until the end of last year. We are going to plant for next year, so that we can also harvest in 2026”, he stated, when announcing, without mentioning names, that a federal deputy should run for Mayor of Goiânia.

Bolsonaro also praised Michelle Bolsonaro’s performance and criticized the policy of quotas for women in elections.

“PL Mulher has appeared with Mrs. Michele at its head throughout Brazil, where women are interested in politics, their capacity, their desire to serve, and not because of quotas, because it shouldn’t be that way. Women have much more resilience, persistence and, I dare say, more capacity than men when they enter politics for real,” she said.

Despite the praise, only two women were ministers of state in the Bolsonaro government.