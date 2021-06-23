President Jair Bolsonaro said this Wednesday (June 23, 2021) that “Oxford found strong evidence that ivermectin works” against covid. He gave the statement to supporters at the Palácio da Alvorada.

This Wednesday morning, the British university announced that it is conducting tests to see if the drug is effective in treating covid. There are no conclusions yet. More than 5,000 volunteers have already been recruited.

Supported by the British government, the drug test is the 7th study carried out by the project, which was named Principle (Principle in English). The same clinical study has already shown that the antibiotics azithromycin and doxycycline are ineffective in treating early-stage covid-19.

The project’s deputy chief investigator, Professor Chris Butler, of the Oxford University’s Nuffield Primary Care Health Sciences Department, explained the choice of the drug because of the “ivermectin is readily available worldwide and has been widely used for many other infectious diseases, so it is a well-known drug with a good safety profile.”.

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug used to treat scabies and lice, for example. In February this year, Merck, the pharmaceutical company that produces the substance, said there is no scientific basis to prove the drug’s effectiveness in treating covid.

opposition demonstrations

The president spoke about the protests of the opposition, against the government and in favor of the impeachment and said that the protesters receive money to participate in the acts.

“Guys there, the majority is paid. If you ask, they don’t know what they’re doing. We are recovering these people slowly. Most of those who are there are all poor people“, said.

Protesters returned to the streets on June 19 to protest the president. Opposition movements, which called for the acts, stated that there was a concentration in 438 cities.

The protesters demanded the acceleration of vaccination, the protection of indigenous peoples, the fight against racism, defended emergency aid and called for the valorization of health and education in the country.

