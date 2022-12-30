By Ricardo Brito

(Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday condemned what he called an attempted “terrorist act” in Brasilia after police thwarted a man’s plan to detonate an explosive device in the capital last week in protest of his defeat. electoral.

“Nothing justifies this attempted terrorist act here in Brasilia,” Bolsonaro said in a live broadcast, a rare pronouncement since he lost the election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The president, whose four-year term ends on Saturday, tried to distance himself from George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, who was arrested for the attempted attack and told police that Bolsonaro’s call to arms inspired him to obtain an arsenal of weapons and explosives. .

According to Sousa, its objective was to provoke the chaos that would force the enactment of a state of siege, paving the way for an illegal intervention by the Armed Forces.

“Nowadays, if anyone does something wrong, he is a Bolsonarist,” complained Bolsonaro, who defended as legitimate the groups that ask the military to prevent Lula from taking office on Sunday.