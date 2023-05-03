(Reuters) -Former president Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that his mission is not over yet, either as a candidate or as a canvasser in future elections.

The former president’s statements, in an interview with Jovem Pan, occur on the same day that Bolsonaro was the target of an operation by the Federal Police that investigates the insertion of false information in the official database of the Ministry of Health on vaccination.

“I could be off duty,” Bolsonaro told the program. “But I thought that my mission is not over yet — either as a candidate in the future, or as a collaboration so that our party and those who defend our flags from other parties, too, grow.”

“This bothers me, because as a candidate or electoral supporter, I am sure that we unbalance electoral issues in Brazil”, he added.

For the ex-president, the PF operation in his home was intended to “sculpt”.

Bolsonaro said he responds to hundreds of lawsuits, one of which, under the jurisdiction of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), could make him ineligible.

The former president was targeted this Wednesday by a PF operation that investigates the insertion of false information in the official database of the Ministry of Health on vaccination. Three of his closest aides were arrested: Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, his former aide-de-camp; Max Guilherme and Sergio Cordeiro, the ex-president’s bodyguards who remain at his service and even went with him to the United States in December, according to sources with knowledge of the operation.

Bolsonaro’s cell phone was seized in a search and seizure operation at his home. Bolsonaro would have to testify this Wednesday to the PF in Brasília, but his lawyers asked for the hearing to be postponed, according to a source. The former president left his home in Brasília towards the headquarters of his party, the PL.

