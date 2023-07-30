Former president spoke in reference to those arrested for extremist acts on January 8; he participated this Saturday in the event of PL Women

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said, this Saturday (July 29, 2023), that the arrests of 300 “brothers”, in Brasilia, were made of were “coward”. The speech was made during her speech at the PL Mulher event, in Florianópolis (SC).

“Today, we have approximately 300 brothers imprisoned in Brasilia, cowardly, arbitrarily imprisoned. That this suffering of yours, God willing, will come to an end.”he stated.

The former president, despite not saying it explicitly, is referring to the people arrested on January 8, accused of participating in the extremist acts that vandalized the headquarters of the Three Powers in the federal capital earlier this year.

Alongside Michelle Bolsonaro, president of PL Mulher, and Jorginho Mello (PL), governor of Santa Catarina, Bolsonaro also stated that “They really don’t want us to know the truth about what happens in our country. They want to hide the truth”.

In May, Congress installed the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of January 8 to investigate the acts. On July 11, Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, was summoned by the Commission, but remained silent.

Bolsonaro took the stage after Michelle’s speech to the supporters present. Before starting her speech, the president of PL Mulher made fun of her husband’s presence and said that he was not supposed to be present, but that he had only appeared on the event’s big screen.

“Give at least a ‘good morning’ here, since you invaded the women’s event. He was supposed to appear on the screen, he wasn’t supposed to be there.”. Bolsonaro, however, was greeted by shouts of “myth” from the audience.

During the 8 minutes of speech, the former president told the women present at the event that he does not support the policy “by quotas, but for Brazil” and stated that women’s participation in politics “will make a difference”.

According to the newspaper metropolisessince the beginning of the political movement of Michelle Bolsonaro, after assuming the presidency of PL Mulher, in February of this year, and starting to organize events for the legend, the affiliations of women in the acronym have increased by 33%.

Watch (41s):