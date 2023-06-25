Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

6/24/2023 – 9:37 PM

Share



Former president Jair Bolsonaro said, this Saturday, that other accusations were “grafted” in the judgment of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that could leave him ineligible for eight years to “may give some credibility and materiality to the action”. “It has no credibility at all,” he said, in an interview with CNN Brasil.

Bolsonaro compared the process that is filed against him by the PDT with the action of the Dilma-Temer ticket five years ago. “There, they tried to graft other accusations. The TSE took it out. Now they try to do the same thing to me,” he said.

The coup draft found in January at the home of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres became central to the trial at the TSE. In this Thursday’s session, the 22nd, the debate between the lawyers of the PDT, the author of the action, and the former president revolved around the inclusion of the document as evidence in the trial.

He asked the TSE not to allow accusations unrelated to the meeting with ambassadors to compose the lawsuit. “It has no materiality at all,” he said. “I hope the TSE judges me according to what happened in 2017, and we cannot have any other result than the shelving of this action”, he said.

ambassadors

Former President Jair Bolsonaro also stated that the “possible criticisms and observations” made by him of the electoral system in a meeting with foreign ambassadors were not attacks, but a response to Minister Edson Fachin. In an interview with CNN Brasil, Bolsonaro said he invited the ambassadors to a meeting in July 2022 because Fachin, then minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), had also met with 65 foreign diplomats to talk about elections and the electoral system.

The TSE started this Thursday, the 22nd, the judgment that may define the former president’s political future. The lawsuit is filed by the PDT and alleges alleged abuse of power and misuse of official media during the 2022 pre-election period.

“Foreign policy is the exclusive competence of the President of the Republic,” said Bolsonaro, justifying the invitation to the meeting. “I invited ambassadors to talk about the Brazilian electoral system and made comments on the November 2018 inquiry, which began and was not concluded, about possible fraud in the 2018 elections,” he said.

fair trial

The former president asked on Saturday night that the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, and the rapporteur of the process to which he responds in the Court and Electoral Corregidor General, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, make a fair judgment . “The Electoral Justice cannot serve to hunt down anyone’s mandate, especially the President of the Republic”, he said, in an interview with CNN Brasil, about the judgment on abuse of political power that could make him ineligible.

“They are having an abortion on me, they are taking me out of the womb; it’s almost unanimous that I’m going to lose the action there,” she declared. Bolsonaro also stated that, in case of ineligibility, he will appeal to the last instance of Justice, the Federal Supreme Court (STF). He also said that he asked Benedito to break the secrecy of parts of his defense.























