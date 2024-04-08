Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 04/08/2024 – 7:16

Former president Jair Bolsonaro gave a speech in support of businessman Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), this Sunday, 7. Musk attacked minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and accused the judge of censorship, threatening to fail to comply with Brazilian court decisions.

“Now, we have very strong support from outside Brazil. This issue is happening outside of Brazil, it seems that our salvation, democracy, is threatened. Everyone knows that. Our freedom of expression is not even talked about,” said Bolsonaro during a broadcast on social media alongside his two sons, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), and deputy Mario Frias (PL -SP).

Bolsonaro defended an assessment by PL, his party, of action “so that our freedom of expression is guaranteed”. The former president praised Elon Musk, who is promoting a virtual crusade against minister Alexandre de Moraes. “Elon Musk is a symbol,” said Bolsonaro. He said he hopes that Brazil “returns to normality” with the initiative of the owner of X.

The former president said he expected a list of decisions imposed by Moraes on the former Twitter. The owner of the social network promised to publish the list of profiles that were suspended by court order. “This coming from outside in a documented form is a relief for us,” said Bolsonaro. The STF minister included the billionaire in the Fake News Inquiry and ordered that the businessman be investigated for crimes of obstruction of justice, criminal organization and incitement to crime.