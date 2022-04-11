President says that limitations, with exceptions, “wear democracy and put freedom in check”

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Monday (11.Apr.2022) that social media should not have “limit” except for some exceptions already indicated by law. He made the statement to a podcast when commenting on the rejection of the urgency request of the PL (bill) of fake news, in Congress.

“Social media does not have to be limited, except for pedophilia, among other things defined by law. And the limitations on social media, in my view, erode our democracy and put our freedom in check.” said the president.

The fake news bill establishes rules for the use of social networks by public authorities, determines penalties for those who disseminate false information and stipulates that journalistic companies are remunerated for content published on the internet.

There were 249 votes in favour, 207 against and one abstention from the request for urgency last week. It was necessary to have an absolute majority for approval, that is, 257 votes because it was a “Urgent Urgent”.

In the case of urgency only, the application could have been approved by a simple majority. 8 left for approval.

PROJECT CRITICAL

Last Thursday (Apr 7), Bolsonaro celebrated the rejection of the urgency request of the fake news bill. The chief executive defended thefreedom” and congratulated deputies on the result of the vote on the urgent request.

“Without freedom, we go nowhere. I congratulate the parliamentarians who yesterday did not give urgency to the fake news project. ‘Oh, it would be a way to mark the excesses of social media’. Look, those who give up a little bit of their freedom to have security end up having neither freedom nor security”, he said.

LULA, MORO AND DORIA

In the podcast interview, Bolsonaro criticized three of his opponents: former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), former governor João Doria (PSDB) and former minister Sergio Moro (União Brasil).

According to the president, the PT “does not contribute anything to the country“, the toucan “it’s page turned” and the former Lava Jato judge “tried to venture out as a solution for Brazil”. Still on Moro, Bolsonaro said he was scared by the trajectory of the former member of his government.

“We see where he ended up, unfortunately, in a state where, at most, he will be given a legend to run for the Federal Chamber”.

The president also spoke on the recording about the permanence of Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) in an eventual 2nd term.

“He has a lot of credit. It has to be seen if he wants to continue like any other minister. At first it continues without any problem.” he said.