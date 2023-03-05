Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) denied that there were irregularities in the attempt to bring millionaire jewels from Saudi Arabia. In an interview with journalists at the end of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), one of the biggest conservative events in the United States, the politician defended himself against the case, revealed by the Estadão, stating that he neither asked for nor received the gift. On Friday, the 3rd, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, to whom the most valuable item in the gift would be addressed, also denied having knowledge of the jewelry and mocked what happened.

Contacted by his lawyer Frederick Wassef before the publication of the report, however, the former chief executive declared that he did not want to speak out.

“The legislation says that you could use, but not dispose of, the good. Now I’m being crucified for a gift I didn’t receive. Some newspapers said that I tried to bring illegal jewelry to Brazil, there is no such thing”, declared the former president outside the main stage of the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, in Maryland, flanked by fans who asked to take pictures with him and complained about questions from the press about the case.

To journalists who approached him on his way out of CPAC, Bolsonaro still denied having sent a FAB plane to release the jewels. However, the Estadão located the request to the FAB to take the head of the President’s Orders Assistance, Navy First Sergeant Jairo Moreira da Silva. The document said that Silva’s trip was “to meet the demands of the President of the Republic in that city”, with a return “on a commercial flight on the Guarulhos route to Brasília”.

Bolsonaro tried at least nine times to get the jewels back. In one of the attempts, the politician contacted the Itamaraty and claimed that the gift would go to the “collection”, without specifying which one. How did he show the Estadãothe Federal Revenue retained a set of valuable pieces, including a necklace, a pair of earrings, a ring and a watch valued at R$ 16.5 million, which were in the backpack of an advisor to the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, when he landed from Saudi Arabia at Guarulhos airport, on October 26, 2021.

The minister, accompanied by a delegation that included the server, was representing the Brazilian government at the summit meeting “Initiativa Verde do Meio Oriente”, held in the capital of that country. Albuquerque told the Estadão that he had no idea of ​​the contents of the packages when he left for Brazil. In addition to the jewelry for Michelle, there was also a watch and a sculpture of a horse with broken legs.