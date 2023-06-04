Former president is the author of the preface to the book written by the former Minister of Health, “Queiroga – the man, the doctor and the pandemic”

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) wrote the foreword to the book “Queiroga – the man, the doctor and the pandemic”, authored by former Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga. The work deals with the covid-19 pandemic and will be released in June.

In the text, to which the Power360 had access (read below), Bolsonaro said that the former commander of the folder never asked him to get vaccinated against covid-19: “He carried out the agreement so faithfully that, even on a personal level, he never interfered with my right to choose, leaving the decision to my discretion.”.

In the preface, the former president once again defended what he calls “medical autonomy” and stated that the defense of this freedom of professionals was demanded of Queiroga during the ministry’s management. According to Bolsonaro, the former minister did not interfere with his choice of not vaccinating against covid.

The book written by Queiroga is available for pre-order on the Amazon platform for R$120. It has 400 pages and was edited by Bella Editora.



Description of the book written by Marcelo Queiroga on Amazon

Read the full preface written by Bolsonaro:

“My government was marked by the greatest public health emergency the world has ever faced: the covid-19 pandemic, an unknown disease.

“When I took over the government with a liberal agenda, in 2019, determined to carry out structural reforms in Brazil, no one could have predicted that we would face this difficult situation.

“From the beginning I realized that we were not just facing a problem that would affect the health of the population, but a much more complex situation. We needed to preserve lives, but also ensure the regular functioning of our economy and other public services. That was my main concern: to guarantee work and food for the poorest.

“It was a time of many disagreements. The whole world discussed the best measures to be adopted. In the area of ​​Health, we had several challenges, but we had our Unified Health System (SUS), which was quite comprehensive, but whose performance was hindered by old difficulties in its management. I made the necessary adjustments to ensure that Brazilians received decent service.

“After that period, on March 15, 2021, I summoned Dr. Marcelo Queiroga, whom I met in 2018, still during the presidential campaign, and who was also part of the government’s transition team, to take over the Ministry of Health. From Paraiba, ‘macho goat’, Queiroga was the Minister of Health who remained in office for the longest time in my government.

“I remember that, at the time he took over, we were experiencing the worst phase of the pandemic due to a new variant, the so-called Manaus variant. In the initial conversation with Queiroga, I guided him on the main guidelines that he considered most important: saving lives, preserving jobs and guaranteeing the freedom of Brazilians.

“Being a doctor, he would better know how to arbitrate the many conflicts that exist in his category. I asked that the doctors’ autonomy to care for their patients be guaranteed, and I also gave him freedom to form his work team.

′′ The government had already provided for the purchase of more than five hundred million doses of vaccine against covid-19, including the execution of a technological order to produce vaccines from the University of Oxford in Brazil. We did one of the biggest vaccination campaigns in the world, and the only ones who didn’t get the vaccine were those who didn’t want to. Queiroga credited vaccines with controlling the health situation in Brazil, but he followed my guideline in ensuring that people were not forced to get vaccinated.

“He carried out the agreement so faithfully that, even on a personal level, he never interfered with my right to choose, leaving the decision to my discretion.

“Over time, problems of a political and other nature have arisen. Queiroga loyally supported me and knew how to translate my thinking into efficient policies. Thus, together, we overcame the covid-19 pandemic, strengthened the SUS and expanded the productive capacity of our industrial health complex.

“Queiroga fulfilled his mission!

“God, homeland, family and freedom.

“Jair Messiah Bolsonaro

“38th President of the Federative Republic of Brazil”