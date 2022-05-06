In live, the president said that the idea has already been discussed in the party; objective would be to avoid the action of external agents

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) once again delegitimized the Brazilian electoral system. In your live weekly, on Thursday night (May 5, 2022), said that the PL should hire an auditing company to ensure “elections free of any suspicion and of external interest”.

“I advance it to the TSE: this audit will not be carried out after the elections. Once hired, the company starts working and will certainly ask the TSE for a large amount of information“, said.

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) carries out audits at all stages of voting. Political parties can participate in the process.

Bolsonaro also raised the possibility that the company would refuse to do the work: “But she can say that it’s impossible to audit and not accept to do the work, look how far we’re going to get”.

The president did not give more information about the company he intends to hire, nor the service that will be performed. He only said that the idea has already been discussed with the party president, Valdemar Costa Neto.

CIA

also in liveBolsonaro denied receiving recommendations on the elections from CIA (United States Intelligence Agency) President William Burns.

According to the news agency ReutersIn July 2021, Burns told senior Brazilian government officials that Bolsonaro should stop questioning the legitimacy of the Brazilian electoral system.

On that 5th (May 5th), the Chief Executive stated that it would be “extremely inelegant” a CIA chief to come to Brazil to “make a message”. Bolsonaro said the report is a lie, made to “to create a narrative planted outside Brazil when the Armed Forces were invited to participate in the electoral process”.

The minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), General Augusto Heleno, also participated in the live broadcast and confirmed that he had met with members of the CIA in July. At the time, according to the general, they talked about the area of ​​intelligence and not about elections.