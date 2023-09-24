Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/24/2023 – 19:22

Former president Jair Bolsonaro stated that the PL needs to resolve some “problems” for the 2024 elections, including in São Paulo. The statement was made after friction with the mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), with whom he has become closer.

“God willing, we will resolve the Ceará issue. We have some other problems out there, they will paint some problems in São Paulo, we will solve all of this”, said Bolsonaro during his participation in the CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference, its acronym in English) via videoconference this Saturday, 23.

In São Paulo, the PL voted deputy Ricardo Salles (PL) out of the race for Mayor next year and is negotiating an alliance with Ricardo Nunes. Attracting some distrust from the Bolsonarist base, Nunes experiences a “back and forth” with the former president.

On the 5th, the mayor said in a lecture that he was not close to Bolsonaro or President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). On the 15th, the mayor visited the former president at Vila Nova Star Hospital, where Bolsonaro underwent two surgeries. Nunes has said several times that she hopes to have his support for the re-election project.

In Ceará, also mentioned by Bolsonaro at the event, allies are waiting for the former president to decide on the candidate for mayor of Fortaleza. The PL political group is discussing the launch of pre-candidacies for deputy André Fernandes (PL), state deputy Carmelo Neto (PL) or some other name. Former federal deputy Captain Wagner (União), a former ally of Bolsonaro, runs in parallel. Bolsonaro is seen as the one who will put the hammer down on the PL candidate in the race.

Union of the right

At the event in Belo Horizonte, Bolsonaro also mentioned that “the right has always been united”. “What we need is to increasingly get our direction right”, said the former president to the CPAC audience.

This Saturday, also at CPAC, the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), defended the unity of the right. “Next year, municipal elections, we have to elect good councilors and good mayors here in Minas and throughout Brazil and the right needs to work together, we have to be together”, said the governor.

Without mentioning Zema, Fábio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro’s advisor, criticized “this talk of uniting the right”. “When you look at reality, whoever propagates it doesn’t pull any punches with the so-called ‘right’,” he said, on X (formerly Twitter), on Saturday.

The governor of Minas is one of the pre-candidates appointed to run for President in 2026, as are the governors of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), and of Paraná, Ratinho Júnior (PSD). They are tipped to compete for Bolsonaro’s estate, who became ineligible by decision of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).