Former president states that the businessman “says little”, but is “a bullet in the needle”; declared that the repercussion of “Twitter Files” is the country’s salvation

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Sunday (Apr 7, 2024), that the owner of X (former Twitter), Elon Musk, is fighting for Brazil's freedom. In live next to the children Edward (PL-SP) (federal deputy) and Carlos (PL-RJ) (councilman), the former chief executive said that the billionaire It is “to say little”but is “bullet in the needle”. The statement came after the escalation of tensions between the businessman and the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes.

“Our freedom, to a large extent, is in their hands. The action he is performing. What have you been talking about? He has not been intimidated. He has said that he will put forward this idea of ​​fighting for freedom, for our country. Thankfully, right?”said Bolsonaro.

During the broadcast, the former president also stated that democracy in Brazil is threatened and said he will take measures to guarantee freedom of expression in the country.

“I will find out [para] see what we can do, via the Liberal Party. We now have very strong support from outside Brazil. This subject [“Twitter Files”] it seems to be happening outside of Brazil, which is our salvation, right? Because our democracy is threatened, everyone knows that”declared Bolsonaro.

This Sunday (April 7), Moraes determined the inclusion of Musk, as investigated, in the digital militias inquiry, filed in July 2021 and which investigates groups that would be acting against democracy. The document cites “intentional criminal instrumentalization”.

2nd SUPER LIVE

This is the 2nd “Super Live” of the Bolsonaro clan. The last one, on January 28, recorded a peak audience of 470,960 simultaneous viewers, at around 8:20 pm. This Sunday (April 7), reached 117,577 viewsat 9pm.

The former president participated for around 1 hour. The broadcast continued with discussions between Eduardo Bolsonaro and Bolsonaro allies.

Read below the main names who participated in Super Live:

Jair Bolsonaro (PL), ex-president ;

Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), congressperson federal;

Carlos Bolsonaro (PL), city ​​councilor From Rio;

Rodrigo Valadares (União Brasil-SE), congressperson federal;

Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO), congressperson federal and pre-candidate for Mayor of Goiânia;

Zucco (PL-RS), congressperson federal;

Paulo Bilynskyj (PL-SP), congressperson federal;

Carmelo Neto (PL-CE), congressperson state.

Watch:

TWITTER FILES BRAZIL

On Wednesday (April 3), American journalist Michael Shellenberger published an alleged exchange of emails between employees of the legal sector of X in Brazil between 2020 and 2022 talking about requests and court orders received regarding content of their users.

The messages would show requests from various instances of the Brazilian Judiciary requesting personal data from users who used hashtags about the electoral process and content moderation.

Shellenberger specifically criticized STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes, criticizing him for “leading a case of broad repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”. According to him, Moraes issued decisions by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that “threaten democracy in Brazil” by asking for interventions in publications by members of the National Congress and personal account data – which would violate the platform's guidelines. The records of the processes mentioned in the case are confidential.

The case was named “Twitter files – Brazil” in reference to the “Twitter files” originally published in 2022, after Musk bought X, in October of that year.

At the time, Musk delivered material to journalists that indicated how the social network, in the 2020 North American elections, collaborated with United States authorities to block users and suppress stories involving the son of the country's presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The files published by journalists include email exchanges that reveal, to some extent, how Twitter reacted to requests from governments to intervene in the policy of publishing and removing content. In some cases, the social network ended up giving in.

In the Brazilian case, Musk was not indicated as the source who provided the material, however, the businessman criticized Moraes for a few days. Read the top comments: