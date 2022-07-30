The Chief Executive took part in an event that launched Tarcísio de Freitas to the government of São Paulo

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday (30.Jul.2022) that government ministers “they owe no one satisfaction”, only to the President of the Republic. stated that it is “in Game” in Brazil and in the world a “new order” who tries to rule the people.

The chief executive attended a Republican convention that formalized support for his reelection and launched Tarcísio de Freitas to run for governor of São Paulo. “Our government works together. Ministers do not owe satisfaction to anyone, except their President of the Republic”Bolsonaro said during his speech.

The president stated that what is at stake in Brazil and in the world is a “new order” or “new way of sending” in the people. “Every day, dear Brazilian press, when I get up, I bend the knee, pray an Our Father and ask God that our people do not experience the pain of communism”declared Bolsonaro.

The president stated that he was always in the “middle of the people”, even in the period of the pandemic. He said the phrases “Do not give up” and “God bless you” are the ones he listens to the most. He said that the work is not easy, but that a force above humans took him to the presidency.

Bolsonaro praised the former minister. He said he chose him for his resume. He stated that Tarcísio set up a technical ministry. He cited the achievements of the management of the former head of the Ministry of Infrastructure, such as auctions of ports and airports and highway concessions.

“His work was a success”, declared. According to the president, there are orders to build 20,000 km of railroads in Brazil. “He unlocked bottlenecks […]. He is the terror of ferrymen”declared.

“We didn’t advertise it. We did our job. In these regions, everyone knows how efficient he was […]. Tarcísio is a hallmark of our government. It is his competence, work and dedication”said Bolsonaro.

BRAZIL & ELECTIONS

“If we put a Marxist in the presidency, his first step will be to steal the freedom of each one of you”, declared Bolsonaro. He did not name any political opponents or opponents.

Afterwards, the president referred to Squid (EN) how “that guy” who wants to come back “at the scene of the crime” with “another criminal” which is known by “falcatrues” in the State of São Paulo – in reference to the Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). The pessebist will be vice president on the ticket of the ex-president.

“We know what’s at stake. We know what the other side wants. Mainly, the other side that has already proved and proved that it could not live without corruption”, said Bolsonaro. He further stated that the Petrobrasfrom 2003 to 2015, created a debt of R$900 billion. “Enough money to cross the São Francisco River 60 times”added.

“The bandits unite to attack our country again. Today I am sure that the majority of the population is already aware of who these people were and the harm they caused to all of us.“, declared Bolsonaro.

TARCÍSIO IN SAO PAULO

The Republicans formalized this Saturday (July 30, 2022) their support for the reelection of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and launched Tarcísio de Freitas to run for governor of São Paulo.

Tarcísio is a direct opponent of the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB). Both are technically tied in the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, according to a Real Time Big Data survey carried out from July 8 to 9, 2022. The former mayor Fernando Haddad (EN) leads the race for government.

The convention also had speeches by pre-candidates for the Chamber of Deputies. The speeches addressed criticism of the Workers’ Party and the Squid. The management of the PSDB in São Paulo was also targeted.

The former mayor of São José dos Campos, Felicio Ramuth (PSD), was nominated to compose the ticket with Tarcísio de Freitas to the government of São Paulo. Former Minister of Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes, who will run for the Senate in the State for the PL, was also present.