Former president declared that meeting with ambassadors was “private policy” and said there were no irregularities on September 7th

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Wednesday (21.Feb.2024) that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has interference with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), a Court that left it ineligible in June 2023.

In a radio interview CBNdeclared that the meeting he had with ambassadors, where, without any proof, he attacked the electoral system, would be “a private policy” private and not a crime.

“What was my crime? Meet with ambassadors? Lula himself said, 'Bolsonaro will never return to the Presidency. It will depend on our narratives, if they were done well, he will no longer be president of the Republic. Do you want anything clearer than that? What is persecution by the government against me?”

“Nothing unusual was treated there. It was a discussion of the Brazilian electoral system”, said Bolsonaro. The meeting on July 18, 2022 was held after the then president of the TSE, minister Edson Fachin, had a meeting with diplomats about the ongoing elections that year.

Fachin was invited to the meeting, but did not attend. The meeting was considered an abuse of political power and misuse of the media by 5 of the 7 ministers of the Electoral Court. He has been ineligible for 8 years.

In October 2023, he received a second conviction of ineligibility for having held political demonstrations during the celebrations of September 7th, the bicentenary of the Proclamation of the Republic.

The former president stated that on September 7, 2022, he had the right to call whoever he wanted to participate in the act and even invited representatives of the Judiciary.

Asked about the possibility of reversing the ineligibility, Bolsonaro said that “everything is possible”but said he was the target of “injustice” It is “persecution”.

“It’s an injustice, it’s persecution. I don’t think anyone has any doubts about that.”he said.

“That doesn’t justify it. It's a policy, there's a former minister Mangabeira Unger himself, saying that. That this policy of removing, with the strength of those in government, opponents so as not to contest elections, is a republican thing”said the former president.