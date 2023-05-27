the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January –composed of 16 deputies and 16 senators– is the “most important move” of the opposition. The statement was made on Thursday (May 25, 2023) at a meeting with state and regional presidents of the Liberal Party.

“I was just watching the installation of the CPMI. Despite my experience of 28 years in Parliament, we always learn something more. This CPMI is very important to us. More than any move anyone might want to make out there“, he spoke. “I even ask: don’t do it. Our most important movement at the moment is the CPMI.”

Bolsonaro declared that the opposition “has everything to take the truth” from the CPMI. He asked people to follow the work of the commission and “collaborate” with congressmen.

According to the former president, the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers was carried out “Against the will“his and”the other side“tried”shoot down right at that moment”.

Watch (1min46s):

“…This CPMI is very important for us, more than any movement anyone might want to do out there, I even ask: DON’T DO IT!!!

…I see some lost people wanting to set up a meeting, people in the streets… Please, DON’T DO THIS, let’s wait for the CPMI, we have everything to take the… pic.twitter.com/GY4lcVEMcC —RoziSNews (@RoziSNews) May 25, 2023

Read more about the CPMI of January 8: