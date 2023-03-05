OXON HILL (Reuters) – Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday he felt his mission as Brazil’s leader “is not over yet”, in what could be seen as an intention to run again for the Planalto Palace in 2026.

Bolsonaro spoke at the conservative CPAC conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, one of the most important events of the US right linked to Donald Trump, the Brazilian’s idol. A meeting between the former president and Trump was expected for this Saturday.

“I thank God for my second life and also thank Him for the mission of being President of the Republic for one term. But I feel, deep down, that this mission is not over yet,” Bolsonaro said, without detailing whether he plans to run again.

The former Brazilian president, who flew to Florida 48 hours before leaving office in December, has not mentioned when he plans to return to Brazil, despite requests from his party, the PL, that he re-establish himself in the country to lead the opposition. .

In Brazil, however, Bolsonaro faces legal issues. He is being investigated by the Federal Supreme Court in an investigation that investigates the attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília on January 8 and in at least four other investigations. There are also actions against the former president analyzed in the Electoral Court that ask him to be ineligible.

This Saturday, members of the Lula government promised to carry out yet another investigation against Bolsonaro, this time to investigate the procedures involving Saudi jewelry that would have been presented to the then Brazilian presidential couple, but brought to the country without being officially declared. Bolsonaro denied having committed illegalities in the case.

SHIPS FROM IRAN

Repeating many of his catchphrases and again questioning the election he lost to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in 2022, Bolsonaro was applauded when he mentioned his pro-gun, anti-vaccination and anti-abortion positions.

The leader of the Brazilian ultra-right told the audience that he still did not understand how the result of the polls had not reflected the support he thought he had in the streets.

During his presidency and in the electoral campaign, the former president repeatedly disclosed false allegations that the electronic voting system was prone to fraud, stimulating a violent movement of denialists of the election result.

The former Brazilian president praised Trump and boasted of being “the last president in the world to recognize” Joe Biden’s electoral victory against the Republican in 2020.

Bolsonaro added that if he were still president, Brazil would not have allowed Iranian warships to dock in Rio de Janeiro. Last month, Lula’s government approved the docking of vessels in the country, despite US pressure to prevent them.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araújo of Sao Paulo)