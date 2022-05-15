The president said he was waiting for a definition of the source of funds to cover the annual cost of R$ 16 billion for the project for the public and private sectors.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that it will sanction the project that creates the nursing salary floor. The statement was made this Sunday (May 15, 2022) to journalists. “I intend to sanction. I’m waiting for the definition of what will be the source of resources” said the president.

The Chamber of Deputies approved the project on May 4th. As the Senate had already analyzed the proposal, now only the presidential sanction is needed for the measure to take effect. However, Congress has not yet defined which will be the source of funding for the expenses caused by the new floor.

The working group that analyzed the project in the Chamber estimates an annual expenditure of R$ 16.3 billion. The account includes expenses for the public authorities (States, municipalities and the Union) and the private sector. However, other entities –such as the Ministry of Health– stipulate a higher cost. The federal government calculates R$ 22 billion per year to maintain the floor. The bulk of the increase in expenses would be for states, municipalities and the private sector.

The project approved by the Legislature stipulates that nurses hired by the public and private sectors under the rules of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) earn at least R$ 4,750. Nursing technicians must earn at least R$3,325, and nursing assistants and midwives, R$2,375.

The project’s rapporteur in the Chamber, deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), stated that the submission to the sanction will be delayed until the approval of a PEC that makes the project technically feasible and a source of funding is found. This is an unusual arrangement. The practice in Congress is to send proposals for sanction after they are approved. But there is no deadline for this to be done.

If the Chamber really delays the sending until there is a source of funds, it could avoid a political attrition by Bolsonaro with the nurses. This is because, technically, it is necessary to veto projects that increase expenses without saying how the benches will be.

If Bolsonaro sanctions, even with an indication of the origin of resources, he will have to deal with an economic problem. Expenditure by the government and, mainly, by states and municipalities –as well as private hospitals– will increase.

THE National Association of Private Hospitals is against the project in its current form. “There is no one who is against the merits of the initiative. But most hospitals do not have profits that allow them to face this expense”defended the executive director of the entity, Antônio Britto, when Power 360.

In 2020, there were about 1.2 million of these professionals in the country. The data are from the Annual Social Information Report, cited in the report of the Chamber’s working group. read the intact (2 MB).

Different cost estimates

The working group’s rapporteur, Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), calculated that the cost of the project would be R$ 16.3 billion:

federal public sector – BRL 24,866,638;

– BRL 24,866,638; state public sector – BRL 1,561,912,133;

– BRL 1,561,912,133; municipal public sector – BRL 4,114,483,041;

– BRL 4,114,483,041; Public sector (others) – BRL 86,616,758;

– BRL 86,616,758; State company – BRL 57,957,454;

– BRL 57,957,454; Private company – BRL 5,404,662,677;

– BRL 5,404,662,677; non-profit entities – BRL 4,993,306,438;

– BRL 4,993,306,438; Others – BRL 70,037,179.

Padilha’s report also cites other impact estimates, made using other methods: