Former president received, in 2019, a rifle and a pistol from UAE authorities; TCU determined return

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that, “with pain in the heart”, will return the rifle and pistol received as a gift from authorities of the United Arab Emirates in 2019. The return was determined for the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) on Wednesday (15.Mar).

“I confess [que]with pain in the heart, I will hand over the weapons declared Bolsonaro in an interview with the broadcaster record TV exhibited on Thursday (23.Mar.2023). “My name’s on there, I’d pay what’s in my pocket here for those two guns, but let’s not create any controversy.”

In addition to handing over weapons, the TCU ordered the former president to hand over the jewels who received from Saudi Arabia to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic. The set is made up of gold pieces, such as a watch, pen and cufflinks.

The court also decided that the jewelry received by the former first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro –which today are with the Federal Revenue–, must be forwarded to the General Secretariat.

A Record TV, Bolsonaro said he had no intention of disappearing with the items, incorporated into his personal collection. He said the weapons are in an army barracks, but he did not indicate where the jewelry is, “for obvious security reasons”.

According to the former president, Michelle did not know about the existence of the jewels until the case was revealed by the media.

“our minister [Bento Albuquerque, de Minas e Energia] received two gift boxes. One was held up at customs, the other was for a gift. I only found out about it 1 year later, and my wife found out about it through the press. My wife has nothing to do with it. The box that would be for her was in the Revenue”, said Bolsonaro.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE OF JEWELS

newspaper report The State of S. Paulo revealed, on March 3, that the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro would have tried to bring jewelry to Brazil without declaring it to the Federal Revenue. The pieces, valued at BRL 16.5 millionwould be a gift from the government of Saudi Arabia to the then first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The set consisted of a necklace, ring, watch and diamond earrings with a certificate of authenticity from Chopard, a Swiss brand of luxury accessories.

The pieces were seized at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. They were in the backpack of an advisor to the then minister Bento Albuquerque (Minas e Energia), which was part of the federal government’s entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

The legislation determines that assets exceeding the value of US$ 1,000 must be declared. In this case, Bolsonaro would have to pay import tax equivalent to 50% of the value of the product and a fine equal to 25% of the total seized item – a total of R$ 12 million.

To enter the country without paying the tax, it was necessary to say that it was an official gift for the First Lady and the President of the Republic. In this way, the jewels would be destined to the Union’s assets.

According to the report, the former chief executive tried to recover the jewels another 8 times, using the Itamaraty and employees of Ministry of Mines and Energy and until navybut failed.

Bolsonaro denied the illegality of the parts and said he was being accused of a gift he neither asked for nor received. Michelle also said she was unaware of the set.

After the publication of the newspaper report The State of São Paulo who revealed the case, the former head of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication in the Bolsonaro government, Fabio Wajngarten, published a series of documents and stated that the jewels would go to the presidential collection.

Despite the letters released by Wajngarten, the Federal Revenue he said on March 4 that the Bolsonaro government had not followed the necessary procedures to incorporate the pieces into the Union’s collection.

On March 7th, the Federal Police (Federal Police) had access to a document showing the 2nd package of jewelry from Saudi Arabia listed as the former president’s private collection. O new document contradicts Bolsonaro’s versionwho claimed that the jewelry donated by the Saudi government would be sent to the Union’s collection.

With the PF statement, Bolsonaro confirmed that the 2nd jewelry box of the Swiss luxury brand Chopard was listed as a personal collection. However, the former president continued to deny the illegality of the pieces.

On March 13, Bolsonaro’s defense informed to the PF who will deliver the 2nd set of jewels given to the Bolsonaro government to the TCU.