





By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Friday that all of his ministers, including the head of the Economy, Paulo Guedes, will remain in government in an eventual second term if he is reelected, and he also said that he is studying creating three more folders.

According to the president, the ministerial composition will only not be maintained if one of the ministers does not want to continue.

“Paulo Guedes continues, as do all the ministers. Unless they want to leave for whatever reason, they will all stay,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with a pool of vehicles formed by SBT, CNN Brasil, Terra, Nova Brasil, Estadão and Veja.

Initially, a debate was scheduled between Bolsonaro and his opponent in the second round of the dispute for the Planalto Palace, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), but the PT member decided not to attend, citing incompatibility of agenda.

Despite his old promise to downsize the public machine and reduce the number of ministries, Bolsonaro said he intends to create three more portfolios if he is reelected: Sport, Fisheries and Industry and Commerce.

He ruled out inviting his former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro – who had become disaffected, but whom he approached in the second round after Moro was elected senator – to join a new administration.

Asked about the constant tensions between the Executive and the Judiciary, Bolsonaro said that he does not intend to take the initiative, as he did in the past, of asking the Senate to impeach the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, who also presides over the Court. Electoral Superior (TSE) and which became one of the preferred targets of Bolsonaro’s attacks.

“I do not intend to file any impeachment request against Alexandre de Moraes,” said the president, who once again ruled out having any intention of increasing the number of members of the Supreme Court – a topic that he has already acknowledged in the past to have been raised by allies.

Asked how he intends to ensure the sources of funds for the payment of the Auxílio Brasil of 600 reais from January 2023, since the Budget proposal does not include this amount, he limited himself to stating that “Paulo Guedes has guaranteed me that the resource will come” from taxation of profits and dividends. The government’s intention is to include the measure in a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that could be voted on once the presidential elections are over.

Despite Guedes himself confirming that the Executive is studying a decoupling of the minimum wage from inflation through a PEC, Bolsonaro ruled out the possibility of changing the Constitution in this sense, because he “doubts” that a single parliamentarian would vote in favor of a measure that would result in to the detriment of the most vulnerable.

Once again asked if he will accept the result of the elections, after having doubted whether he would recognize a possible defeat by systematically questioning the inviolability of electronic voting machines and the voting system, Bolsonaro did not respond directly, contenting himself with making acceptance conditional on an absence of “abnormalities”.

“In the transparency commission, where the Armed Forces are integrated, there is nothing unusual to present, there is no reason to doubt the outcome of the elections,” he said, citing the commission created by the TSE, which invited representatives from various institutions, including the Armed Forces. .







