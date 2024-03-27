Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/27/2024 – 21:47

Former president Jair Bolsonaro reinforced the pressure movement for the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), to join the PL and gave indications that the politician should soon change his party. At an event for Senator Izalci Lucas (DF) to join the party, Bolsonaro said that “he will soon join a heavyweight governor”.

“Other heavyweights from the Executive Branch will also come (to the PL). This week I interviewed Mayor Bocalom in Rio Branco, capital of Acre. A heavyweight governor will soon arrive for our party. They are people who have very similar thoughts,” said Bolsonaro.

PL leaders have made successive gestures for Tarcísio to change parties. Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, for example, publicly demanded that the São Paulo governor join the party's staff. “Tarcísio, come to the PL too, come'”, said Michelle last Monday, the 25th, at the ceremony that recognized her as a citizen of São Paulo.

Tarcísio, in turn, has been cautious when analyzing the proposal to change parties, even those made by his political godfather. As shown by the Estadãothe governor has had differences with sectors of the Republicans in negotiations to define support for mayoral candidates in the State.

Another fact that has made Tarcísio lean towards the PL side is the rapprochement of the leader of the Republicans, federal deputy Marcos Pereira, with the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with a view to the election for the Presidency of the Chamber. The governor of São Paulo assesses that Pereira's movements hinder his chances of re-election in 2026 and strengthen vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), who was the longest-serving head of the São Paulo Executive.

With Izalci's membership this Wednesday, the PL will have 13 representatives in the Senate. The acronym is the second force in the Upper House of Congress, where the governors' immediate interests are discussed. The only party with more senators is the PSD, whose bench is made up of 15 parliamentarians.

Bolsonaro avoids clash with the STF and does not meet Valdemar on stage

The former president had a formal participation in Izalci's affiliation event and avoided clashes with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who reports on the various investigations in which he is being investigated.

Instead of addressing topics that cause political strain and weaken his position before Federal Police (PF) investigators, such as the two-night stay at the Hungarian Embassy, ​​Bolsonaro chose to antagonize President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in moral and customs guidelines.

The former president critically cited the ordinance issued by the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, which provided for the termination of pregnancy up to the ninth month of pregnancy, in the cases provided for by law. The decision had negative repercussions and the minister backed down from the measure.

Another factor that gave a formal air to Izalci's membership event was the legal issue to which Bolsonaro and the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, are subject. The two respond to precautionary measures imposed by Moraes, which, among other implications, prevents them from communicating and participating in events together.

The PL set up a “tactical scheme” so that Bolsonaro and Valdemar would not meet. The party president participated in the opening of the event and left the stage shortly after Izalci joined so that Bolsonaro could speak. In his brief speech, Valdemar recalled that he was prevented from visiting the same spaces as the former president, but claimed that this imposition “is not a problem” and that it will “be resolved soon”.