Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/20/2023 – 12:49

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Monday, 20, that he received a call from the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, who invited him to his inauguration. The two are ideologically close and one campaigned for the other in 2022 and 2023.

This Sunday, the 19th, Milei defeated the Peronist Sergio Massa, a government candidate openly supported by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and his supporters.

“I now received a call from Javier Milei, where I congratulated him on his victory, as well as being invited to his inauguration. Today Argentina represents a lot for all those who love democracy and breathe freedom”, said the former president on his social networks.

The libertarian Milei beat Sergio Massa by more than ten percentage points: the victorious candidate received 55.6% of the votes, while the government candidate received 44.3%.

The heir of Peronism was directly helped by the Brazilian government: in addition to the transfer of marketers who worked on Lula’s campaign, the Estadão revealed that a loan granted to Argentina was intended to favor Massa, who is Minister of Economy in the current administration, headed by Alberto Fernández, who is close to the PT.