The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that it will auction “the set of jewels” and donate the money obtained to Santa Casa de Juiz de Fora (MG). The statement was made on the afternoon of this Saturday (10.Aug.2024), at an event in Recife (PE).

“I’m going to take the set of jewelry. The set that is mine. I’m going to auction these jewelry and donate them to the Santa Casa de Juiz de Fora.”he said. The medical team treated Bolsonaro in 2018, when he was stabbed during the election campaign.

The former president did not specify which jewels he was talking about, but the former head of the Executive is being investigated for embezzling R$6.8 million in assets he received on trips abroad while he was president.

CARTIER WATCH

An understanding of the TCU (Federal Court of Auditors), last Wednesday (7th August), about the case of the president’s watch Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) may benefit Bolsonaro. The court ruled that Lula does not need to return the Cartier gold item he received in 2005, while serving as President of the Republic.

The winning thesis was that of Minister Jorge Oliveira, who argued that there is no law to specify the values ​​and criteria of gifts received by the president to classify them as personal or federal law. A model similar to the luxury item is currently sold for R$59,500.